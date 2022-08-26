EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies get brief lift after Powell stays as hawkish as expected

By Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies got a brief lift on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole symposium came in line with expectations.

The U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control, Powell said. He gave no indication of how high interest rates might rise before the Fed is done, only that they will move as high as needed.

Latin American currencies rallied, with all hitting session highs, but were soon back at levels before the remarks. Traders' expectations of a 75 basis points hike rose following the remarks.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY jumped up to 1% before paring gains to last trade up 0.7%, while Mexico's peso steadied after rising 0.4%.

Brazil's central bank has been "quite aggressive" in raising interest rates, with much of that policy shift still to impact the economy, its chief said, cautioning that policymakers could not afford to "let their guard down."

"(Powell's speech) was pretty much in line with what we're expecting," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

"They're going to try and guide markets to the idea that they're going to slow down the pace of hiking cycle, but they're going to offset that with the idea that rates are going to be restricted for longer."

Colombia's peso COP= rallied as much as 1% before trading back at 4,394.06 per dollar, while Chile's peso CLP=added 0.7%. MET/L

The South African rand ZAR= had erased session losses to rise 0.2% before trading back down 0.7%, while the offshore yuan CNH= deepened losses to hit session lows, last down 0.6%.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF which had risen 0.6%, erased nearly all those gains.

"It's kind of a double-edged sword in the sense that we're seeing more recession risk being priced into U.S. yields. But at the same time, we are seeing that idea that Fed policies are no longer going to be exerting the same amount of pressure on riskier yield sensitive emerging market currencies than it once did," Harvey said.

As the euro jumped, aided also by some hawkish European Central Bank expectations, central and eastern European currencies fell. Hungary's forint EURHUF= slipped 0.3%.

Meanwhile, BofA noted the emerging market's first debt outflow in the week to Wednesday, while capital continued to be diverted out of EM equities, which had outflows of 1.2 billion over the same period.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1929 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1004.66

0.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2228.31

-0.66

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112173.84

-1.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

47182.74

-1.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5458.35

-0.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

141398.10

-0.966

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1291.77

-0.97

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0717

0.75

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9786

-0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

891.2

0.75

Colombia peso COP=

4394.06

-0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8198

0.47

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

137.7000

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

288

1.74

(Reporting by Susan Mathew, Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Angus MacSwan and Richard Chang)

