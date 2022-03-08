EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies firm; Rouble weathers U.S. Russian oil import ban

By Anisha Sircar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 8 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies firmed on Tuesday, with surging commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine bolstering Latin American currencies, while the offshore rouble hit session highs.

The rouble RUB= rallied 9.5% to 122.5 against the dollar on the interbank rate after dropping to an all-time low of 150 on Monday, reeling from severe Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on Russian oil over Moscow's "special operation" and Britain said it would phase out the import of oil and oil products from Russia by the end of the year.

"The outlook for the rouble is highly uncertain at the moment, not least because tight capital controls mean that the central bank is exerting significant control," said William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital Economics.

"If sanctions on Russia's energy sector are expanded, it is likely to depreciate further."

Oil prices extended a rally, and along with the surge in other commodities prices such as nickel, wheat and palladium since the onset of the war, fanned fears of higher inflation and a global recession. O/R

Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= jumped 2.4%, recovering from a record low, after the country's central bank raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 3.50%, delivering a hike above analysts' expectations.

The bank substantially raised its inflation forecasts due to the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= strengthened 1.6%, snapping six straight days in the red, after its central bank hiked the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points.

Some assets in resource-rich Latin America have held up well, even though analysts say the deterioration in global risk appetite may start to dent currencies that are exposed to commodities.

So far, Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS have significantly outperformed their broader peers this year, having gained about 12% compared with a 10% slide for MSCI's emerging markets stock index .MSCIEF.

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= gained 0.3% against a weaker dollar. Rising corn and wheat prices have encouraged the country to trade in more of these commodities than would be expected at this time in the season, sources told Reuters.

Colombia's peso COP= added 1%, while Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.5% as official data showed consumer prices rose below forecast in February.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.1% as a central bank official reportedly said the government would soon have to revise its gross domestic product growth forecast for this year after a "not so favorable" economic performance.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1452 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1097.74

-0.86

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2381.60

0.04

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111543.78

-0.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

53250.73

1.79

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4578.71

-0.85

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87931.22

-0.019

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1539.39

0.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0596

0.33

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.3410

-0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

809.2

0.33

Colombia peso COP=

3767.06

1.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.739

-0.51

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

108.5500

-0.09

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

