EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies firm after strong U.S. jobs data; Brazil stocks rally 2%

By Susan Mathew

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies firmed on Friday, with Brazil's real jumping over 1%, after strong job numbers from the United States and a COVID-19 pill from Pfizer increased optimism about global economic recovery.

Most currencies hit session highs, with those of Russia RUB= and South Africa ZAR= erasing session losses of over 0.6% after U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 531,000 jobs last month, compared with estimates for 450,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% from 4.8% in September.

Most Latin American currencies also firmed, with Mexico's peso MXN= rising 0.3%, putting MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS on track to cut almost all its losses this week.

Pfizer Inc's PFE.N experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease. This propped up travel and tourism-related stocks globally.

However, some caution kicked in after a U.S. central banker said the case for patience regarding monetary policy tightening had diminished.

Riskier currencies thrive on U.S. rates staying low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for so-called carry trade, in which investors borrow in a low-yielding currency to invest in higher-yielding assets.

Brazil's real BRBY led gains in Latin America and was on course to end the week almost 2% higher. But in Brazil the outlook for financial markets looks bleak, Capital Economics said in a note to clients.

"We don't think a rebound in Brazil's financial markets is imminent, as we doubt the headwinds facing them are likely to go away any time soon," they said, citing monetary policy being tightened at the risk of economic growth, slowing economic growth in export destination China, and mounting political and fiscal concerns.

Sao Paulo-listed stocks .BVSP jumped 2% to lift up from one-year lows hits last session. Banco Bradesco BBDC4.SA was the top boost, up 6.9% on raising its outlook for lending and fees after its quarterly profits topped estimates.

Most other Latam bourses also gained, while Mexico's IPC index .MXX inched lower.

In Argentina, the central bank said it ordered local financial institutions not to increase the amount of reserves held in foreign currencies this month, amid foreign exchange rate uncertainty ahead of Nov. 14 congressional elections.

Peru's sol PEN= rose from three-week lows after Congress on Thursday confirmed a new moderate left Cabinet, while Colombia's peso COP= hit lows not seen since August despite an upgrade to its economic growth forecast by the finance ministry.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1416 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1265.42

-0.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2158.33

1.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105479.16

2

Mexico IPC .MXX

51831.15

-0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4489.79

0.37

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1398.98

0.49

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5407

1.21

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4830

0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

813.5

0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3881.73

-0.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.01

-0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

99.9300

0.04

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Ediiting by Steve Orlofsky)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.