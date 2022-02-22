EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies, equities plunge as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

By Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market assets dropped on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, sending Russian stocks tumbling and the Ukrainian hryvnia to multi-year lows.

The Ukrainian currency UAH= slipped 1.3% to 29.11 against the dollar, touching its lowest level in seven years, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX dropped 6.1% to its lowest since November 2020. Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 6.7%.

Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after the Ukrainian military said two soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in the east in the past 24 hours, the most casualties this year, as ceasefire violations increased.

The United States and its European allies were also set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia, but the rouble RUB= gained 0.4%.

"What markets are deciding is that the probability of huge sanctions on Russia that could hurt the rouble are quite low," said Gabriel Sterne, head of strategy services and global EM research at Oxford Economics.

Sterne also pointed to the rouble being undervalued compared to its other emerging market peers as well as recent monetary tightening in the region keeping the currency attractive for foreign investors, but warned that a proper invasion of Kyiv could see the rouble being pressured.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF shed 1.4%, while its currencies counterpart .MIEM00000CUS lost 0.2%

Ukrainian government dollar-denominated bonds XS1303929894=TE lost roughly 8.3%.

MSCI's emerging market eastern European equities index also .MIME00000PUS tumbled 5.0% and South Africa's rand ZAR= fell 0.2% as appetite for riskier assets faltered. Gold XAU= hit a near nine-month high.

Meanwhile, Hungary's forint HUF= struggled for direction versus the euro before announcing an interest rate decision later in the day, as the central European country grapples with a surge in inflation during an election year.

China stocks .SSEC, .CSI300 fell 1.0% and 1.3%, respectively, amid a global risk-off driven by geopolitical worries, while fears over a fresh round of regulatory crackdowns in the tech sector also weighed on sentiment.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.