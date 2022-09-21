EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies dip, recover as Fed signals another large hike

By Susan Mathew and Devik Jain

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies quickly recovered on Wednesday, after a knee-jerk move lower following the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal that it could deliver another large interest rate raise this year after its third 75 basis point increase of 2022.

Most Latam currencies hit session lows before recovering as the Fed move was widely expected. Some analysts pointed to relief that the Fed did not hike by a full percentage point, which some markets participants had started to price in.

Brazil's real BRBYBRL=, which fell up to 0.4%, was last up 0.2%. Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.5%. It was flat moments before the decision.

A broader index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS stayed at over two-year lows, last down 0.3%, while among stocks, an index of Latam shares .MILA00000PUS rose 0.7%.

But the Fed's message did little to significantly raise risk appetite.

It signaled fraying faith in a soft landing, with rate cuts not seen until 2024, sending the dollar =USD1.0% higher on safe-haven demand.

“(Markets had) expected maybe late 2023 - they would kind of cut back or ease off, but based on their expectations today, they're going to be higher for longer,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at Great Hill Capital.

“This is as hawkish as it gets.”

Worrying developments in the Russia-Ukraine war had spooked investors earlier on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering military mobilization.

MSCI's EM currencies index is down 7.1% so far this, in what cold be its worst year on record should losses hold till year-end. Tight monetary policies globally amid soaring prices in the aftermath of a pandemic and an ongoing war have sapped risk appetite this year.

Focus was also on monetary policy decisions by other central banks this week, including from Brazil later on Wednesday, and South Africa and Turkey on Thursday.

Brazil's central bank is set to keep its benchmark rate at a cycle high of 13.75% and is likely to stick to a hawkish stance for next year to temper inflation expectations, a Reuters poll showed.

Despite volatility ahead of elections in October, the real has risen about 8% so far this year. Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to 10 points, a poll showed.

Colombia's peso COP=rose 0.4%. Data on Wednesday showed the country's crude oil production in July rose 2.3% versus the same month a year earlier.

The Chilean peso CLP= was down 0.6%, tracking weaker copper prices. MET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1850 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

934.38

-1.25

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2208.86

0.66

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112707.28

0.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

47167.52

0.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5388.80

0.91

Argentina MerVal .MERV

146307.77

-1.096

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1205.28

0.87

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1444

0.17

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9063

0.39

Chile peso CLP=CAL

934.7

-0.03

Colombia peso COP=

4402.71

0.41

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8945

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

144.8900

-0.17

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Anisha Sircar, Devik Jain and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean and Nick Zieminski

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

