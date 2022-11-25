EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies deepen losses as dollar recovers

By Susan Mathew

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies fell on Friday, as the U.S. dollar clawed back some lost ground, while Mexico's peso rose after data showed the economy grew in the third quarter.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS pared almost all its gains for the week, as it fell 0.3% on Friday as the dollar =USD rose 0.3%.

The dollar broke a three-day losing streak that was driven by rhetoric from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as minutes of the November meeting that showed the central bank intends to slow its pace of interest rate hikes.FRX/

While most emerging market currencies fell, those of Colombia COP= and Mexico MXN= firmed.

Data on Friday showed Mexico's economy grew 0.9% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, boosted mainly by the primary sector and despite an ongoing aggressive monetary tightening cycle. The figure, however, came in slightly below expectations of a 1% rise as per a Reuters poll.

Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.2% after leftist Peruvian President Pedro Castillo accepted the resignation of his prime minister, Anibal Torres, and said he will reshuffle his cabinet amid a lengthy battle between the executive and legislative branches of the government.

JPMorgan strategists had said earlier this week that potential impact on markets from political risks in Peru would likely prove more limited than in 2021. But they warned that political instability would continue weighing on investment potential, and that regulatory risks stay high.

Brazil's real BRBY led declines in Latam, but was on course to end the week in positive territory after two weeks of declines in the wake of fiscal uncertainty stemming from plans of the incoming government.

Brazil's current account deficit in October came slightly lower than expected, central bank data showed on Friday, thanks to a better trade balance surplus and a significant drop in the remittance of profits and dividends.

Sao Paulo stocks fell 1.4% with oil major Petrobras PET4.SA among the biggest decliners. A first meeting of the government's transition team with Petrobras' Chief Executive Caio Paes de Andrade is scheduled for Monday.

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was expected to decide who would be Petrobras' next chief executive by early December.

In Chile, some 2,000 workers at the Escondida mine, the world's largest copper deposit, have turned down BHP's BHP.AX offer to settle a labor dispute and could stop work on Nov. 28, their union said on Thursday.

The Chilean peso CLP= slumped 1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

940.40

-0.55

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2170.72

-1.86

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110310.49

-1.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

51720.56

-0.5

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5244.79

-0.55

Argentina MerVal .MERV

162848.56

1.188

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1272.12

0.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3713

-1.17

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3528

0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

917.1

-0.75

Colombia peso COP=

4878.51

0.54

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8697

-0.77

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

165.5600

-0.18

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.