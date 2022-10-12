EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies bide time ahead of U.S. consumer price test

By Susan Mathew

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies inched lower on Wednesday against a steady dollar, with all eyes on U.S. inflation data due later this week, while Chile's peso retreated from one-month highs ahead of a central bank decision.

After a bigger than expected rise in U.S. producer price inflation raised bets to 92% for a fourth 75 basis point interest rate hike of the year from the Federal Reserve, consumer price inflation data for September due on Thursday is awaited.

It is seen rising month on month, while declining year over year. The dollar held steady and emerging market currencies made small moves against it.

An index of emerging market currencies is on course for its worst yearly decline this year, should losses hold through year-end. Worries about a recession amid aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks, exacerbated by an escalating Russia-Ukraine war have seen risk appetite take a hit this year.

India's rupeeINR= traded flat after data showed local inflation accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41% year-on-year as this raised bets for more hikes. India has raised rate by 190 bps since May.

"Another rate hike (in India) is certain in the December 2022 MPC review," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA in Gurgaon.

"The quantum of the next rate hike will be determined by how much the inflation print recedes in October 2022, as well as the strength of the GDP growth for Q2 FY23."

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 1% with investors pricing in a 50 bps hike to 11.25% later in the day as the world's top copper producer battles to rein in high inflation.

Mexico's peso MXN= edged up 0.1%. Data showed industrial production in Mexico was flat in August compared to July and was 3.9% higher year-over-year.

Among stocks, Mexican shares added 0.5%, while most other Latin American bourses lost.

The broader emerging markets stocks index .MSCIEF was flat at 2-1/2 year lows.

Brazil markets were closed for a local holiday.

In another attempt to shore up depleting hard currency reserves, Argentina will charge a new 25% refundable duty on all purchases made in foreign currencies, a senior tax official said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

864.94

0.03

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2160.78

-1

Mexico IPC .MXX

46016.93

0.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4951.43

-0.75

Argentina MerVal .MERV

136165.44

-0.596

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1177.93

-0.25

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0564

0.11

Chile peso CLP=CL

935.9

-0.96

Colombia peso COP=

4604.13

-0.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9688

-0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

151.0000

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

280

0.00

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

