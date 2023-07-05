EMERGING MARKETS-Crude oil prices lift Chilean, Colombian peso; Fed minutes on tap

By Ankika Biswas

July 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose against a muted dollar on Wednesday, with steady oil prices fuelling gains in the Mexican and Colombian peso, while traders awaited the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes to gauge the outlook on U.S. rates.

Top crude oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.4%, hitting a two-week high, while the Mexican peso MSX= defended its highest level since December 2015, tracking higher prices of the commodity.

Both the currencies are the best performers among their Latam peers so far this year, with the Mexican peso breaking below the 17-per-dollar barrier on Wednesday.

Owing to the "super" MXN's multi-year bullish run, surprising resilience to shocks, and current levels of the real effective exchange rate, analysts at Barclays foresee a case for authorities to "lean against the wind".

Among others, Chile's peso CLP= was up 0.3%, while Argentina's peso ARSB= rose 0.8% in black market trading.

Argentina's election race is narrowing into a two-horse race, polling ahead of the Aug. 13 primary vote shows, with the ruling Peronist coalition's choice of a centrist candidate defusing some of the threat from far-right libertarian Javier Milei.

Bucking the trend, the Brazilian real BRL=BRBY= fell 0.4%, set for three straight sessions of losses, weighing on the MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS, down 0.4%.

The dollar =USD was largely muted ahead of the minutes from the Fed's June policy meeting at 1800 GMT (2 p.m. ET).

Brazil's government is working to get Congress to vote on a change to tax trial rules seen as crucial to balancing its budget, while lower house Speaker Arthur Lira expects the chamber to vote on a proposed tax reform on Thursday.

Meanwhile, strong demand continued to support Brazil's services sector, although the pace of growth lost some momentum in June, according to the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey.

Following Tuesday's data on industrial output, analysts at Goldman Sachs noted that tighter financial conditions, decreasing marginal returns from "post-pandemic" normalization and softer external demand may further weigh on the industrial sector.

The world's second largest copper producer Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.1% tracking lower prices of the red metal.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.7%, with Chile's benchmark S&P IPSA .SPIPSAtaking the biggest hit, down 0.6%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1000.78

-0.72

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2453.09

-0.7

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118904.86

-0.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

53810.41

-0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5858.89

-0.6

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1136.29

0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8603

-0.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9858

0.44

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.3

0.26

Colombia peso COP=

4124.25

0.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6196

-0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

259.7500

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

489

0.82

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

