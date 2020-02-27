EMERGING MARKETS-Coronavirus risks up pressure on Latam FX, Brazil's real at new lows

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were pressured on Thursday, with Brazil's real touching a record low as a jump in new coronavirus cases outside China heightened fears about an imminent pandemic that could weigh heavily on global growth.

Brazil confirmed Latin America's first infection on Wednesday, which saw its stocks .BVSP bleed 7% and its currency hit all-time lows when markets reopened after a extended weekend.

On Thursday, Brazil's real currency BRL= fell to a low of 4.5012 to the dollar, while the Bovespa index dropped 0.3%. The real is down more than 10% this year.

JP Morgan became the latest Wall Street bank to cut its outlook for Latin America's biggest economy, just after Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its 2020 economic growth outlook to under 2%.

"The past month has brought further evidence that Brazil's economy slowed towards the end of last year," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

Governments around the world ramped up measures to protect people against the coronavirus as the number of new infections outside China for the first time surpassed new cases in the country, where the outbreak began. The virus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly 2,800. MKT/GLOB

Commodity prices have also taken a beating because of the outbreak as a significant portion of global demand stems from China.

Falling copper and oil prices hurt the Chilean CLP= and the Colombian pesos COP= respectively.

"The region has limited direct economic ties with the countries suffering outbreaks and only reported its first case late this month but is vulnerable to the recent falls in commodity prices," said Jackson.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA slid to a three-year low, last down 0.8%.

Mexico's peso MXN= slumped to its lowest in three months, down 0.6% at 19.38 to the dollar. The peso is on track for its sixth straight session of losses, which would be its longest losing streak since September 2016. If losses hold, it will have lost about 4% over the six sessions. FRX/

Mexico's central bank on Wednesday cut its 2020 economic growth forecast and hiked its inflation view, saying projections were shrouded in uncertainty because it was unclear how the spread of the coronavirus would dent global growth.

Much remains unknown about the virus, which originated late last year, apparently in a market selling wildlife in the city of Wuhan in China. As the virus spread, increasing worries have wiped about $3.6 trillion dollars from the MSCI's world index .MIWD00000PUS.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1034.27

-0.87

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2464.56

-2.6

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104965.59

-0.71

Mexico IPC .MXX

41924.37

-1.9

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4262.04

-0.83

Argentina MerVal .MERV

35831.87

-1.621

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1576.86

-0.81

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.4711

-0.62

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3820

-0.52

Chile peso CLP=CL

814.7

-0.56

Colombia peso COP=

3498.5

-1.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.433

-0.70

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

62.1375

-0.08

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.