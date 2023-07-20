EMERGING MARKETS-Copper boosts Chile's peso, weak retail sales drag down Mexico's peso

By Ankika Biswas

July 20 (Reuters) - The index for Latin American currencies edged higher in early trade on Thursday, with higher copper prices boosting top producer Chile's peso, while the Mexican peso slipped following weak retail sales data.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.3%, with Chile's peso CLP= gaining 0.2%, tracking higher copper prices. MET/L

Data showed Mexican retail sales decreased 0.5% in May from April and grew by a lower-than-expected 2.6% on an annual basis, while the economy likely grew 4% in June year-on-year.

"Private consumption in Mexico is softening, due to the drag of tighter financial conditions, partially offsetting relatively solid fundamentals- a resilient labor market, supportive real wages, the MXN rebound and falling inflation," said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"Looking ahead, sales growth will continue to stutter over the next three-to-six months. The solid MXN and falling inflation will continue to give some relief to Mexican consumers this year, but the lagged effect of monetary tightening will remain a drag."

Meanwhile, pressures from anti-government protests continued to bruise Peru's sol PEN=PE. The currency was down 0.3%, set for its fourth straight day of losses.

Tens of thousands of protesters in Peru on Wednesday took part in marches organized by groups opposed to President Dina Boluarte, while police took anti-riot measures against some demonstrators, arresting at least six.

However, Citi analysts expect Boluarte to stay in her seat until the 2026 elections.

"Both congress and President Boluarte have stopped pushing for early elections and it is unlikely that new calls arise unless protests escalate further, which we do not expect," the analysts noted.

The Brazilian real BRBYBRL= rose 0.3%.

The country's central bank on Wednesday said its board members' statements were , and that there will not be any type of control over their future communication.

The government announced an extensive agenda of consultations on proposed financial reforms in the credit market, capital market, insurance, and pension sectors, as well as addressing tax-related issues.

Meanwhile, the MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS was up 0.5%, with declining Chilean stocks .SPIPSA capping gains.

The equity market in Colombia was closed on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Turkey's central bank raised its policy rate by 250 basis points to 17.5%, while South Africa's central bank kept its main lending rate unchanged at 8.25% after ten consecutive hikes.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1411 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1018.76

-0.08

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2490.96

0.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117686.36

0.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

53605.46

-0.25

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6255.69

-1.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

455479.93

0.502

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1173.75

0.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7705

0.25

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7704

-0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

804.7

0.15

Colombia peso

COP=

3974.45

-0.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5799

-0.27

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

268.6000

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

520

0.00

