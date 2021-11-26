EMERGING MARKETS-Concern over COVID-19 variant hammers EM assets

By Susan Mathew

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks slumped to seven-week lows on Friday, with several major bourses down by well over 2%, and Turkey's lira fell 3% as a possibly more dangerous new coronavirus variant added to existing concerns.

MSCI's index of EM shares .MSCIEF lost 2.2%. All major indices were firmly in the red, with India shares ending down almost 3%, while Polish .WIG and Brazilian stocks .BVSP were on track to lose by the same measure.

A variant that scientists say could be vaccine-resistant and more transmissible was detected in Botswana, Hong Kong and South Africa. Several countries in Europe and Asia tightened travel restrictions, with Britain, for example, banning flights from South Africa and some neighboring countries.

South Africa's rand ZAR= which lost up to 2.3% during the session to hit over one-year lows, was last at 16.21 to the greenback. The rand is on course to end its third straight week in the red.

"This is devastating for (South Africa's) tourism sector which was hoping for a bumper December as borders had opened up... Terms of trade are certainly going to be less favourable as a result of lost tourism dollars," said Lloyd Miller, research analyst at ETM Analytics in South Africa.

"There are fears (the rand) could weaken further... and by extension render other regional FX pairs more vulnerable."

Turkey's lira TRY= lost almost 4% during the session, before cutting some losses. It is seen ending week down about 9%. The central bank said it was committed to interest rate cuts, even after the latest cut sent the currency crashing to all-time lows.

In what could further strain ties between Ankara and its Western allies, a Turkish court ruled on Friday that philanthropist Osman Kavala must stay in prison, extending his four-year detention without conviction. Western countries have called for his immediate release.

Copper prices dropping more than 3% saw top exporter Chile's peso CLP= lose 1%, while other Latin American currencies slipped between 0.1% and 0.7%, with Mexico's peso having passed its lowest this year to hit September 2020 levels.

Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds XS1303929894=TE tumbled to their lowest in more than a year and the cost of insuring exposure to the country's debt rose amid rising concerns over tension with Russia.

Russia's rouble RUB= had hit seven-month lows with tumbling oil prices also weighing. O/R

The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds declined to 21.2% in October, its lowest since Aug. 1, central bank data showed on Friday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1226.91

-2.21

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2063.93

-2.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102947.90

-2.71

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4507.07

-2.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1338.85

0.65

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5890

-0.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.6975

-0.65

Chile peso CLP=CL

827.6

-0.87

Colombia peso COP=

3971.25

0.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.037

-0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.7200

-0.02

