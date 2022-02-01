EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity strength, weaker dollar drive Latin American assets higher

By Shashank Nayar

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies in Latin America rose on support

from a subdued dollar on Tuesday with investors now looking

ahead at key central bank monetary policy decisions due later

this week.

An index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS and

currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 1.14% and 0.3% respectively,

with the currencies of oil-exporting countries Mexico MXN=

and Colombia COP= gaining the most as they take support from

elevated oil prices.

The currency of the world's top copper exporter, the Chilean peso CLP=, dipped with its December economic activity falling short of market expectations, while a rise in copper prices after strong factory activity in Europe and Japan helped limit losses. MET/L

Latin American assets have had a positive start to the year

with most currencies ending January higher as central banks in

the region have pushed ahead with aggressive rate hikes since

last year to curb inflationary pressures.

Brazil's real BRBY,BRL= rose 0.4% to a more-than four-month high and was on track to gain for the sixth consecutive session on support from rising iron ore prices and higher interest rates.

The central bank of Latin America's largest economy is set

to further raise rates by 150 basis points to 10.25%, in one of

the most aggressive rate hikes among its Latin American peers in

its policy decision later this week.

Higher interest rates in Brazil tend to benefit the local

currency, as they make the profitability of the domestic fixed-income market more attractive to foreign investors.

Also on the radar were key policy decisions by the Bank of

England and the European Central Bank this week.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.3% to a one-week high after it recorded its best month in over a year in the previous session on support from higher rates and oil prices.

However, with data showing Mexico's economy entering a

technical recession in the last three-month period of 2021,

analysts expect further rate hikes to be more gradual.

"While the inflation data and the hawkish sounding Banxico

minutes of the December meeting point towards the central bank

delivering another large 50bp rate step at its meeting in early

February the weak growth outlook might cause it to take more

gradual steps," said Elisabeth Andreae, an analyst at

Commerzbank.

Other currencies in the region including Argentina's peso

ARS= and Peruvian sol PEN= fell 0.1% and 0.8% respectively.

A prominent Argentine lawmaker broke ranks with the

country's ruling party on Monday, rejecting a $44.5 billion

agreement struck in principle with the International Monetary

Fund late last week, a sign of cracks in the ruling coalition.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1212.54

0.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2311.15

1.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112742.98

0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

51534.92

0.4

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4595.26

1.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90628.30

-0.307

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1557.54

1.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2830

0.41

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5572

0.33

Chile peso CLP=CL

803

-0.45

Colombia peso COP=

3924.63

0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8683

-0.82

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

105.1400

-0.11

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

210.5

1.19

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 9833410531;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.