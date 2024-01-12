EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity strength boosts Latin American assets, EM stocks dip for second week

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Resource-heavy Latin American assets were boosted by commodity prices on Friday, but a gauge of global emerging market stocks was on track for its second week of declines as investors continued to parse U.S. economic data to determine when borrowing costs could decrease.

Oil prices jumped about 1% on supply concerns as some tankers diverted course from the Red Sea following strikes by the U.S. and Britain on Houthi targets in Yemen. O/R

MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was up 0.7% by 2000 GMT, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUSrose 0.4%.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 and Brazilian real BRBY led gains, up 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

For the week, the broader Latam stocks index was set to slip 0.8% while the currencies index gained 0.3%.

MSCI's gauge of emerging market stocks dipped 0.6% while its index tracking EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS was flat.

Emerging market assets throughout the week were buffeted by changing bets on U.S. interest rates ahead of a closely watched and above-forecast U.S. inflation report on Thursday which lifted the dollar.

"The dollar may recuperate a big chunk of what it lost in Q4 (2023) ... it really comes down to staying on a growth path for emerging markets and Latin America," Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

However, traders closed the week putting a 79% chance of a rate cut at the Fed's March meeting, according to LSEG's rate probability app.

On Friday, Brazilian .BVSP and Mexican stocks .MXX led gains, both rising about 0.3%, lifted by energy shares.

Argentina's Merval stock index .MERV lost 1.5% and the official peso ARS=RASL weakened to 816 against the dollar in a week where the data showed the country's annual inflation raterose above 211% in December.

A presidential spokesman said the monthly inflation rate is likely to remain in double digits in the next few months.

"Looking ahead, we expect prices to continue adjusting to December's FX correction, despite the central bank's FX anchor," Bruno Gennari, emerging markets strategist at KNG Securities said in a note.

Argentina's international dollar bonds extended gains a day after a crucial International Monetary Fund deal. The 2029 note 040114HX1=1M rose 1.27 cents to trade at 40.1250 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAccess data.

Elsewhere, Ghana's finance ministry said it reached a deal to restructure $5.4 billion of loans with official creditors, in a milestone in the country's quest for debt relief.

Shares in Mexican airline Volaris VOLARA.MX dropped over 5% after releasing first quarter and full-year 2024 guidance.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 996.57 0.18 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2597.49 0.71 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 131080.19 0.33 Mexico IPC .MXX 55620.86 0.33 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5968.61 -1 Argentina MerVal .MERV 1027602.77 -1.563 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1286.28 0.24 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 4.8565 -0.01 Mexico peso MXN=D2 16.8682 0.25 Chile peso CLP=CL 909.9 0.05 Colombia peso COP= 3914.21 0.01 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.6953 -0.17 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 816.0000 -0.06 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 1100 1.82 (Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy) ((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

