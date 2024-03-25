EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity gains, weak dollar boost Latam FX ahead of US inflation data

By Ankika Biswas

March 25 (Reuters) - Currencies of most resources-rich Latin American nations gained on Monday, boosted by a weak dollar and strengthening prices of key commodities, while focus also moved to crucial U.S. inflation data due later in the week.

The MSCI index tracking Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.2% at 1430 GMT, with the U.S. dollar index=USD down 0.26% on the threat of currency intervention from Japanese authorities and a government-driven rally in China's yuan.

The Latam currencies index was on track for a second straight monthly increase in March, a month that saw major developed countries' central banks warming towards policy easing and further rate cuts from emerging markets.

"Real interest rates in both countries (Brazil and Mexico) are still among the highest in EM (emerging markets), which should support currencies and local debt markets but will remain a drag on equities in coming months," Jon Harrison, managing director of EM macro strategy at TS Lombard, wrote.

Investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's key inflation gauge - the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index - due on Friday, after Chair Jerome Powell last week reassured markets of three rate cuts this year.

Major iron ore supplier Brazil's real BRL= strengthened 0.3% against the greenback, as the mineral's prices rose, supported by hopes of further demand recovery in top consumer China and Beijing's pledge to support its struggling property market.

Oil prices jumped around 1%, with the benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 topping $86-a-barrel on heightened supply concerns, aiding a 0.3% rise in major producer Mexico's peso MXN=D2.

A media report cited the country's central bank head saying the latest interest rate cut did not signal an end to the battle against inflation. This follows a 25-basis-point cut last week.

The Chilean peso COP= gained 0.5% against the dollar after sharp losses last week. It is the worst performer among its major peers so far in 2024.

Bucking the trend, Peru's sol PEN=PE shed 0.4% due to weak copper prices. Peru is one of the top producers of the metal.

Meanwhile, Argentina's markets were in celebration mode ahead of the long Easter public holiday with sovereign bonds and equities on a prolonged rally, buoyed by fiscal tightening and pro-investor measures taken by libertarian President Javier Milei.

The Colombian equity market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1037.17

-0.21

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2512.45

0.08

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126809.09

-0.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

56565.79

-0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6496.11

-0.31

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1329.48

0.6

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9836

0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7139

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

975.9

0.48

Colombia peso COP=

3893.28

-0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.703

-0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

856.0000

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1000

3.00

