EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity gains, weak dollar boost Latam currencies ahead of US inflation data

March 25 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained on Monday as the weaker dollar and higher commodity prices boosted the value of the region's resources ahead of this week's crucial U.S. inflation data.

The MSCI index tracking Latam currencies .MILA00000CUSrose 0.3%, with the U.S. dollar index=USD down 0.2% on the threat of currency intervention from Japanese authorities and a government-driven rally in China's yuan.

The Latam currencies index was on track for a second straight monthly increase in March, when central banks of major developed countries signaled leanings toward policy easing, which would narrow the borrowing rate gap between those countries and emerging markets.

"Real interest rates in both countries (Brazil and Mexico) are still among the highest in EM (emerging markets), which should support currencies and local debt markets," wrote Jon Harrison, managing director of EM macro strategy at TS Lombard.

Higher rates will "remain a drag on equities in coming months," he added.

MSCI's gauge of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS was little changed on the day, with most local bourses flat to lower.

Investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - the core personal consumption expenditure price index - due on Friday, after Chair Jerome Powell last week reassured markets of three rate cuts in 2024.

Major iron ore supplier Brazil's real BRL= strengthened 0.46% against the greenback, as the mineral's price rose on hopes of further demand recovery in top consumer China.

Oil prices jumped around 1%, with Brent crude LCOc1 topping $86-a-barrel on heightened supply concerns, aiding a 0.4% rise in major producer Mexico's peso MXN=D2.

A media report cited Mexico's central bank head saying its latest interest rate cut did not signal an end to the battle against inflation following last week's 25-basis-point cut.

Bucking the trend, Peru's sol PEN=PE dipped 0.2% on weak copper prices. Peru is one of the top producers of the metal.

Argentina's benchmark stock index .MERV slipped nearly 1% after last week's strong performance. The country's markets remain in celebration mode with sovereign bonds and equities on a prolonged rally buoyed by fiscal tightening and pro-investor measures taken by libertarian President Javier Milei.

Zambian sovereign bonds rose XS1267081575=TE after the country said it had reached agreement with a group of private creditors on restructuring $3 billion of its international bonds.

The Colombian stock market was closed for a public holiday.

