EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity-focused Latam FX rises, Brazil real and Colombian peso in the lead

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

April 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were decidedly higher on Monday, bucking a trend of range-bound moves across the developing world as prices of commodities rose, with Brazil's real and Colombia's peso taking the lead.

The real BRBY, BRL= rose 1% to 4.6 against the dollar, its highest in 25 months, as oil and industrial metal prices rose. Crude prices jumped 3% as supply fears persisted. O/R

"Brazilian assets, especially the currency, will continue to benefit from the very bullish scenario for commodity prices... The stock market, too, appears attractive from a valuations point of view, as many Brazilian companies remain relatively cheap compared to historical averages," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

Brazil's real has surged more than 20% this year, outperforming regional peers, while its benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP has rallied 16%.

Expectations that Brazil's central bank could end its tightening cycle in May are also helping stocks and other risky assets, Ferrarezi added.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 1.4%, with oil-exporter Colombia's peso COP= adding 1.2%, strengthening against the dollar to its highest level since mid-June 2021.

Mexico's peso MXN= and Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.4% and 0.6% respectively, while the Peruvian sol PEN= gained 0.3%.

In Chile, a poll showed voters planning to reject the new constitution in an upcoming plebiscite reached a record 46%, surpassing the percentage of voters planning to approve it for the first time.

Peru's economy minister told Reuters that it will target "excess profits" mining firms have gained from soaring global metals prices for extra taxation.

Latin American markets have widely outperformed their emerging market (EM) peers since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis as harsh Western penalties on Russia sparked a rally in commodity prices.

JPMorgan warned that the Ukraine war and China's property crash could see the worst wave of corporate defaults since the global financial crisis, with a new report estimating that the EM-wide default rate would now reach 8.5%, more than double the 3.9% expected before the war.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, anti-establishment economist Rodrigo Chaves clinched Costa Rica's presidency, upending decades of political consensus in the Central American country that is grappling with growing social discontent and mounting national debt.

Costa Rican spreads have narrowed about 100 bps over the last month according to JPMorgan's EMBI Global Diversified index .JPMEGDCOSR, and now sit at their tightest in over two years.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1161.98

1.41

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2759.63

0.97

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121395.83

-0.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

56346.70

-0.46

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4972.74

-0.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

93156.49

0.829

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1616.08

-0.66

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6080

1.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7950

0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

779.4

0.38

Colombia peso COP=

3699.32

1.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.64

-0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

111.5600

-0.39

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

196

2.04

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

