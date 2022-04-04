EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity-focused Latam FX rises, Brazil real and Colombian peso in the lead

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were decidedly higher on Monday, bucking a trend of range-bound moves across the developing world as prices of commodities rose, with Brazil's real and Colombia's peso taking the lead.

The real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.9% to 4.61 against the dollar, to its highest in 25 months, as oil and industrial metal prices rose. Brent crude LCOc1 futures were last up 3% as supply fears persisted even as the consuming nations released strategic reserves. O/R

Locally, investors eyed new developments around a strike called by Brazil's central bank employees for an indefinite period for wage increases on Friday.

The strike may impact data releases, but Rabobank strategists say a stronger-than-expected showing of industrial output in February at the formal onset of Brazil's election cycle bodes well for markets.

"The USDBRL is still the most appreciated EMFX in 2022, up 16.4% year to date."

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 1.3%, with oil-exporter Colombia's peso COP= adding 1.2%, strengthening against the dollar to its highest level since mid-June 2021.

Mexico's peso MXN= and Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.6% each, while the Peruvian sol PEN= gained 0.2%.

In Chile, a poll showed voters planning to reject the new constitution in an upcoming plebiscite reached a record 46%, surpassing the percentage of voters planning to approve it for the first time.

Peru's economy minister told Reuters that it will target "excess profits" mining firms have gained from soaring global metals prices for extra taxation.

Latin American markets have widely outperformed their emerging market peers since the start of the Ukraine crisis as harsh Western penalties on Russia sparked a rally in commodity prices.

On Sunday, anti-establishment economist Rodrigo Chaves clinched Costa Rica's presidency, upending decades of political consensus in the Central American country that is grappling with growing social discontent and mounting national debt.

Costa Rican spreads have narrowed about 100 bps over the last month according to JPMorgan's EMBI Global Diversified index .JPMEGDCOSR, and now sit at their tightest in over two years.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1447 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1161.68

1.38

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2757.18

0.88

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121078.67

-0.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

56631.28

0.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4972.92

-0.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

93335.57

1.022

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1625.33

-0.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6219

0.95

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7577

0.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

779.5

0.37

Colombia peso COP=

3702.82

1.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.621

0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

111.5500

-0.38

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

196

2.04

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

