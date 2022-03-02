EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity currencies rally; Russian rouble firms in offshore market

By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 2 (Reuters) - Currencies of commodity-exporting economies rallied on Wednesday as oil and metal prices soared in the aftermath of stinging sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while the rouble widened its divergence between onshore and offshore trading.

The Russian currency closed Moscow trading RUBUTSTN=MCX at 106 per dollar after hitting a new low of 110, while in the interbank market, the currency jumped almost 10% in extended trade to below 100 a dollar. RU/RUB

Market experts see this trend continuing given the restrictions on transactions with Russia.

In a matter of weeks, Russia has gone from a lucrative, oil-rich investment destination to a financial pariah. Risks of Russia defaulting on its debt also increased.

Russian stocks haven't traded this week but ETF's RSX.P, ERUS.N, FLRU.N have tumbled to record lows. Several big global brands, including energy major Exxon XOM.N and planemaker Boeing BA.N have suspended operations in Russia as it rages on with its attack on Ukraine.

COMMODITIES BOOST Benefiting from the crisis were oil exporters, as crude prices jumped over $110 a barrel on expectations that the market will remain short of supply for months to come. Metal prices also rose on fears sanctions could hit supply. O/R

But these also stoked inflation worries.

"The developing world and the raw material based world could rise, but because of this conflict, it's going to be on a very idiosyncratic basis," said Juan Perez, senior currency trader at Monex USA.

"So in each country it is going to matter whether they can pull against the dollar or push."

Currencies of Mexico MXN=, Brazil BRBY and Colombia COP= rose between 0.3% and 1.2% with gains also aided by the dollar retreating slightly. Top copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= saw their currencies track a surge in prices of the red metal. MET/LFRX/

Commodity-rich South Africa's rand ZAR= gave up session losses to trade 0.7% higher. MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS reversed session losses of up to 0.3% to trade 0.1% higher.

But currencies of oil importers such as Turkey TRY= fell, as did those in central and eastern Europe due their proximity to the war in Ukraine. EURHUF=, EURPLN=CEE/

Among stocks, Latin American equities outperformed broader peers .MSCIEF with expectations of a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve also aiding stocks globally. MKTS/GLOB

Brazil markets returned after an extended weekend, with stocks .BVSP jumping 1.8%, on track for their best session in more than five weeks. Mining major Vale VALE3.SA and oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA were the biggest boosts.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1173.10

-0.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2432.98

1.99

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115164.82

1.79

Mexico IPC .MXX

53210.82

0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4487.37

1.18

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90312.07

2.663

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1531.40

-0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1031

0.98

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6097

0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

805.8

0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3834.01

1.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.749

0.72

Russia international debt default loominghttps://tmsnrt.rs/35HyYJt

(Reporting by Susan Mathew, Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra, Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.