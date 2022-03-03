EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity boost for Latam FX; Rouble cuts some losses after new low

By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 3 (Reuters) - The rouble hit a fresh record low after downgrades to Russian sovereign bonds on Thursday, then regained some ground in late trade, while elevated commodity prices lifted resource-rich Latin America's currencies.

Oil prices edged back a little on the possibility of a nuclear deal between United States and Iran increasing supply, but they were still at near-decade highs. O/R

Crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= jumped 2% to hit near five-month highs, while Mexico's peso MXN= cut session losses to trade flat.

"Surging commodity prices are helping to provide support to some EM currencies in what is otherwise a risk-off environment that should be putting them under pressure," William Jackson, Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics, said.

"The recent surge in oil prices means that Colombia's twin current account and budget deficits are unlikely to be a major concern over the next couple of quarters," Capital Economics' EM economist Nikhil Sanghani said.

But soaring energy prices also fanned inflation fears globally, especially for importers such as Turkey, India, Philippines among others.

Brazil's real BRBY rallied 1.6%, supported also by a rally in base metals including copper, over fears that biting Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could hit supply. Iron ore surged on hopes of improved China demand. IRONORE/MET/L

Meanwhile, Argentina sealed a $45-billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund on Thursday. Following year-long talks, a preliminary deal last month had sent the country's assets soaring.

The Merval stock index .MERV erased session losses of up to 2% to gain 1.3%.

The deal, which will roll over a failed $57 billion credit facility from 2018, is key to the grains-producing country stabilizing its crisis-hit economy amid rampant inflation and dwindling foreign currency reserves.

ROUBLE TROUBLE

Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating by six notches to "junk" status, questioning its ability to service debt as Western sanctions wreak havoc on its financial system.

The rouble hit a record low of 118 against the dollar in both offshore RUB= and onshore RUBUTSTN=MCX markets before cutting some losses, though it was still trading above 100. It has lost nearly a third of its value since Russia launched what it calls a "special operation" on Ukraine a week ago.

"With the government having imposed tight capital controls, we suspect (the rouble) will stabilize at 100-110/$, but so much depends on the war in Ukraine and whether sanctions are extended," said Capital Economics' Jackson.

Equity index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI on Wednesday said they are removing Russian equities from all their indexes.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1958 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1171.31

0.25

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2467.06

2.97

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115435.03

0.23

Mexico IPC .MXX

53632.30

0.62

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4571.80

1.88

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91414.27

1.291

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1535.80

0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0277

1.60

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6453

-0.25

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.3

1.32

Colombia peso COP=

3755.45

2.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.729

0.54

Russia's weighting in JPMorgan bond indexeshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vzSYbH

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.