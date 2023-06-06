EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia's peso outshines peers as political scandal threatens social reforms

By Siddarth S, Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 6 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso outpaced its Latin American peers on Tuesday, clinging to a 10-month high as investors cheered a likely delay in leftist President Gustavo Petro's proposed social reforms as he weathers a political scandal.

The peso COP= strengthened 1.4% against the greenback, extending Monday's gains sparked by allegations over financial irregularities in Petro's election campaign, which investors hope could derail implementation of his social reform agenda.

Colombia's lower house said on Monday it would freeze debates on the labor, pension and health reforms, making it unlikely the bills will win approval before the end of the legislative session on June 20.

"We believe the allegations raised will continue to disrupt the implementation of Petro's policy agenda. With the agenda now more unlikely to become policy, Petro may enter a lame-duck period which can take a certain degree of political risk off the currency," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

Goldman Sachs economists believe Petro's dwindling approval ratings ahead of October elections coupled with the unpopularity of the reforms could hurt the chances of their passage in Congress.

With the recent gains, the peso has outpaced Mexico's peso MXN= to become the best performing Latin American currency in 2023 with a gain of 14.6%.

Colombian stocks .COLCAPgained 3.2%.

Mexico's peso MXN=and Chile's peso CLP= each rose 0.4% against the dollar, while the Peruvian sol PEN= was subdued.

Mexico's president said a key priority next year will be to improve public sector salaries, as the country gears up for the next presidential election in June 2024.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY edged 0.3% higher against the greenback ahead of crucial inflation data on Wednesday.

The reading is likely to show inflation declined to an eight-month low in May versus April, opening a much anticipated window for interest rate cuts in the second half of the year, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

MSCI's Latam FX index .MILA00000CUS climbed 0.3% against a slightly firm dollar =USD as investors assessed the likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates following mixed economic data.

Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS gained 1.9%, with Argentina's MerVal index .MERV up 4.7% and hitting a fresh record high.

Argentina's economy ministry on Monday launched a voluntary asset conversion operation as the South American country battles tumbling foreign reserves that threaten its ability to meet payments.

Elsewhere, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) held its main interest rate at 6.75% on Tuesday, remaining in a wait-and-see mode as speculation grows over when the cost of credit will start to fall.

South Africa a recession as the economy grew marginally in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday.

Ghana has sent a debt restructuring proposal to its official creditors, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

989.58

0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2384.39

1.88

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114409.29

1.52

Mexico IPC .MXX

54320.64

1.47

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5686.62

0.57

Argentina MerVal .MERV

377904.80

4.733

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1188.34

3.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9141

0.32

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3945

0.36

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.2

0.23

Colombia peso COP=

4222.5

1.41

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.678

-0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

243.1500

-0.27

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

480

1.25

