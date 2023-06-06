EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia's peso outshines peers as political scandal threatens social reforms

By Siddarth S and Amruta Khandekar

June 6 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso outpaced its Latin American peers on Tuesday, clinging to a 10-month high as investors cheered a likely delay in leftist President Gustavo Petro's proposed social reforms amid a political scandal.

The peso COP= strengthened 0.7% against the greenback, extending gains from the previous session sparked by allegations over financial irregularities in Petro's election campaign, which investors hope could derail the implementation of his social reform agenda.

Colombia's lower house on Monday said it would freeze debates on the labor, pension and health reforms, making it unlikely the bills will win approval before the end of the legislative session on June 20.

"We believe the allegations raised will continue to disrupt the implementation of Petro's policy agenda. With the agenda now more unlikely to become policy, Petro may enter a lame-duck period which can take a certain degree of political risk off the currency," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

Goldman Sachs economists believe Petro's dwindling approval ratings ahead of October elections coupled with the unpopularity of the reforms could hurt the chances of their passage in Congress.

With the recent gains, the peso has outpaced Mexico's peso MXN= to become the best performing Latin American currency in 2023 with a gain of 14%.

Mexico's peso MXN= was flat, pressured by a slump in oil prices, which retreated from a rally in the previous session on economic growth concerns. O/R

The Chilean peso CLP= gained 0.2%, while the Peruvian sol PEN= was muted.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY edged 0.2% higher against the greenback ahead of crucial inflation data on Wednesday.

The reading is likely to show inflation declined to an eight-month low in May versus April, opening a much anticipated window for interest rate cuts in the second half of the year, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

MSCI's Latam FX index .MILA00000CUS was up marginally, with the dollar =USD steady as investors assessed the likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates following mixed economic data.

Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS gained 1.0%, with Argentina's MerVal index .MERV up 2.7%.

Elsewhere, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) held its main interest rate at 6.75% on Tuesday, remaining in a wait-and-see mode as speculation grows over when the cost of credit will start to fall.

South Africa a recession as the economy grew marginally in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

987.40

0.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2360.10

0.84

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113864.03

1.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

53696.06

0.3

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5669.10

0.26

Argentina MerVal .MERV

370827.79

2.772

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1152.67

0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9200

0.20

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4480

0.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.3

0.09

Colombia peso COP=

4255.08

0.63

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.687

0.07

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

243.1500

-0.27

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

482

0.83

Colombia's peso outpaces Mexico's peso https://tmsnrt.rs/43IVryf

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; editing by Paul Simao)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.