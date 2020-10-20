EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia's peso leads rise among Latam FX after approving 2021 budget

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso rose the most among Latin American currencies on Tuesday after the country approved its largest ever budget for next year, while Brazil's Bovespa stock index led gains in the region.

The peso COP= rose 0.5% against a weaker dollar after the final approval to a 314 trillion peso ($81.7 billion) budget for next year by the country's congress, which is 8.3% higher than this year's.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=was flat, giving back gains made earlier in the day after U.S. ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman, said the U.S. and Brazil aim to double bilateral trade in the next five years from around $100 billion currently.

This comes a day after investors cheered positive comments by Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and the two countries agreed on steps to facilitate trade and investment in Latin America's biggest economy.

"Guedes essentially emphasized that the government's commitment to fiscal rectitude and that the president will stand behind the Economy Ministry," said emerging markets FX strategists at Citigroup.

A Reuters poll showed Latin America's tentative economic recovery from the coronavirus-related recession faces increasing doubts over gigantic budget gaps and dwindling investor confidence.

The poll says confidence is waning among investors despite Brazil and Mexico's flattening COVID-19 curves and their economies showing signs of life.

Most of Brazil's turnaround is fueled by a massive spending push, which has raised questions about its government's ability to break through its spending ceiling.

Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.3%, while the Chilean peso CLP= firmed 0.2%.

Brazil's real has fallen nearly 28% this year, the biggest decliner among major Latin American currencies, while Mexico's peso shed 10.5% so far in 2020.

Business confidence has taken a hit in Mexico due to its government's rigid policy but a recent unveiling of a nearly $14 billion infrastructure investment plan has been well received by investors.

Sao Paulo .BVSPstocks jumped nearly 2% as shares of lenders were lifted by hopes of a recovery in the third quarter, with analysts projecting less money being set aside for bad loans.

Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA and Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA were up 4% and 4.8%, respectively, while units in Banco Santander Brasil rose 2.9% and shares in Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA gained 3.76%.

In other news, cross-border lending to emerging markets fell in the second quarter for the first time since 2016, mainly driven by a decline of $43 billion in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1133.92

0.59

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1944.00

1.77

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100559.88

1.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

38132.98

1.27

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3672.92

1.13

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49643.37

0.979

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1183.04

0.69

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6113

-0.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.1150

0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

785.7

0.19

Colombia peso COP=

3823

0.52

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.599

-0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

77.6600

-0.10

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

176

2.84

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)

