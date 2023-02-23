EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia's peso leads Latam FX higher, Mexico c.bank minutes due

By Amruta Khandekar

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, with Colombia's peso leading gains on an uptick in oil prices but Mexico's peso lagged ahead of minutes from the central bank's recent meeting.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was 0.7% higher by 1443 GMT, outperforming broader emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS which edged up 0.2%.

Colombia's peso COP= jumped 1%, extending gains to a second straight day as crude prices firmed.

Mexico's peso was flat although the country is also a leading oil exporter, with minutes from Banxico's February meeting due later in the day set to be scrutinized for more clues on the central bank's monetary tightening plans.

Data released earlier showed inflation in Latam's second largest economy decelerated more than forecast by analysts in early February.

"There has been a repricing in terms of when and how aggressively central banks in the (Latam) region may start the easing cycle but in terms of continuing the hiking cycle, we only have Banxico that has surprised the market to the upside," said Luis Hurtado, director of Latam FX at CIBC Capital Markets.

"The market is now pricing in around 75 to 100 basis points left in the tightening cycle. We are not expecting Banxico to increase rates that aggressively."

The Brazilian real BRL= jumped nearly 1%. The country's federal tax revenue grew 1.14% in January compared to the same month in the previous year, according to official figures released on Thursday.

Chile's peso CLP= eased 0.3% while the Peruvian sol PEN= edged up 0.1% against the dollar.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rose 0.7% as investors looked past minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting which signaled more rate hikes going ahead.

Latin American stocks .MILA0000PUS were up 1.4%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP 1.1% higher on a boost from energy and financial stocks as investors returned from the Carnival holidays.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Turkey's central bank cut its main interest rate to 8.5% from 9% on Thursday, moving to cushion the economic impact of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 43,000 people in country's south.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1443 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

989.11

0.72

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2258.89

1.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108376.44

1.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5301.44

0.82

Argentina MerVal .MERV

247048.42

0.952

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1191.99

0.37

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1223

0.93

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3550

-0.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

800.4

-0.26

Colombia peso COP=

4842.69

1.05

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7887

0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

195.3300

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

373

1.07

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

