EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia's peso leads gains in Latin American currencies, Turkish assets slide

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

May 15 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Monday against a weak U.S. dollar, led byColombia's peso, while Turkish assets came under pressure as presidential elections headed towards a runoff between incumbent Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival.

The Colombian peso COP=, the currency of a major oil exporting nation, jumped 1.1% and hit a one-week intraday high, tracking higher crude prices. O/R.

Data also showed that the Andean nation's economy grew 3% in the first quarter, exceeding market forecasts published in a Reuters poll.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY= climbed 0.6%, the Mexican peso MXN= gained 0.8%, while Peru's sol PEN= edged up 0.1%.

Data showed Peru's gross domestic product expanded 0.22% on a year-on-year basis in March following two consecutive months of contraction, as the economy was hurt by nationwide anti-government protests.

The MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.8%, after hitting its highest level since late 2014.

The index has touched multi-year highs several times this year amid evidence of cooling U.S. inflation which has bolstered hopes of a rate hike pause by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar =USD slid from a five-week high, pressured by weak manufacturing data out of New York state and as it consolidated gains made last week amid fears about the U.S. debt ceiling and economy. FRX/

On the flip side, Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.6%. The country's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% last week.

Analysts at J.P.Morgan noted that the monetary policy tightening cycle in emerging markets is nearing an end, with a handful of economies likely delivering their last hikes despite resilient growth and sticky core inflation.

Meanwhile, Argentina's central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 600 basis points to 97%, as the country battles to bring down inflation that hit 109% on an annual basis in April.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira and sovereign dollar bonds tumbled and the cost of insuring exposure to the country's debt spiked as Erdogan performed better than expected during Sunday's election but fell short of an outright majority.

The results disappointed investors hoping for an opposition win that could result in a monetary policy shift. A second round of voting will be held on May 28.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.2%. Mexico's main stock index .MXX led the gains with a 0.8% advance.

Among specific stocks, Azul SA AZUL4.SAsaid it expects to increase capacity by around 14% in 2023 after its net loss narrowed in the first quarter. Still, shares of the Brazilian airline were down 0.8%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.26

0.54

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2341.27

1.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109112.13

0.6

Mexico IPC .MXX

55360.74

0.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5616.06

0.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

320466.53

-0.331

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1150.77

-0.72

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8910

0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4346

0.84

Chile peso CLP=CL

786.1

-0.59

Colombia peso COP=

4504.5

1.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6497

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

230.6000

-0.56

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

478

-0.84

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; Editing by Maju Samuel and Paul Simao)

