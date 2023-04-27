EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia's peso lags Latam FX as political risks rise

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso slipped on Thursday, extending losses following the surprise ouster of Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo, while other Latin American currencies gained as upbeat U.S. earnings lifted global sentiment.

The peso COP= eased 0.2% to 4663.78 per dollar, a day after losing over 3% as President Gustavo Petro replaced Ocampo with Ricardo Bonilla in a cabinet reshuffle.

The premium investors demand to hold the country's international bonds soared 22 basis points to 431 bps, JPMorgan data showed .JPMEGDCOLR.

"The fiscal outlook remains challenging," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

"The market focus will be on whether Bonilla will reaffirm Ocampo's stance about the importance of complying with the fiscal rule to assert his independence and bolster the Ministry's credibility."

In Argentina, a source said the central bank could hike the benchmark interest rate as much as 1,000 basis points to 91% to tame high inflation and steady the country's peso which has tumbled in popular black markets.

The Argentinian peso ARSB= rose 3% to 460 per dollar in parallel markets.

"The central bank has effectively run out of reserves, and with inflation above 100%, the incentive to hold pesos has deteriorated again," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

"There is a growing devaluation risk in Argentina."

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.6%, with the Brazilian real BRL= leading regional gains.

Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said the country's economic slowdown is in line with expectations, following the finance minister's warning that fiscal issues would arise if the economy continued to lose steam due to monetary policy.

Data showed services activity in Brazil rose 1.1% in February from the previous month, beating expectations.

The Chilean peso CLP= and Peruvian sol PEN= added 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.3%.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS advanced 1.0% trackingglobal marketgains, snapping their four-day losing streak.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Turkey's central bank (CBRT) kept its policy rate at 8.5%, as expected, in its last policy meeting before the May 14 elections. It stressed the importance of supportive financial conditions to preserve economic growth momentum.

"The weakness of the lira seen over the previous weeks, and the CBRT's FX reserve erosion were probably the main factors behind the decision, and the status quo message in the MPC's statement," said Marek Drimal, lead CEEMEA strategist at Societe Generale.

"We expect the CBRT and Turkish authorities to continue the policy of stabilizing the lira going into the crucial election in May."

