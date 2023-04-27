EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia's peso lags Latam FX, Argentina central bank delivers big hike

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

April 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso slipped on Thursday, extending losses following the surprise ouster of Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo, while Argentina's central bank hiked its interest rate by the most in four years to steady a weakening peso in black market trading.

The peso COP= was flat, a day after losing over 3% as President Gustavo Petro replaced Ocampo with Ricardo Bonilla in a cabinet reshuffle.

The premium investors demand to hold the country's international bonds widened 21 basis points to 430 bps, the largest daily widening in six months, JPMorgan data showed .JPMEGDCOLR.

"Investors are clearly worried given that Ocampo was one of the most moderate figures in the government and key in keeping investors on board since Petro became president," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"This is especially worrying given the country's large external financing needs and may force the central bank to keep monetary tighter for longer."

Argentina's central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate 10 percentage points to 91%, as it tries to tame high inflation and steady the peso currency, which has tumbled in black market trading. The hike was the biggest since a market meltdown in August 2019.

The Argentinian peso ARSB= rose 2.6% to 462 per dollar in parallel markets.

"The central bank has effectively run out of reserves, and with inflation above 100%, the incentive to hold pesos has deteriorated again," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

"There is a growing devaluation risk in Argentina."

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1%, with the Brazilian real BRL= leading regional gains1, rising 1.2%.

Ahead of Brazil's next monetary policy decision next week, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad expressed apprehension about the economic impact of high interest rates, while central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto continued to emphasize inflation concerns.

Data showed services activity in Brazil rose 1.1% in February from the previous month, beating expectations.

Shareholders of Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA approved the new members the state-run oil firm's board of directors. Shares of Petrobras fell a little over 2%.

The Chilean peso CLP= and Peruvian sol PEN= added 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, while the Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.6%.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS advanced 1.5% trackingglobal marketgains, snapping their four-day losing streak.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Turkey's central bank (CBRT) kept its policy rate at 8.5%, as expected, in its last policy meeting before the May 14 elections. It stressed the importance of supportive financial conditions to preserve economic growth momentum.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1931 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.58

0.49

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2225.80

1.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102611.44

0.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

54357.02

0.62

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5406.13

1.51

Argentina MerVal .MERV

296627.81

-2.68

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1155.67

-2.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9822

1.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0427

0.52

Chile peso CLP=CL

800.5

0.41

Colombia peso COP=

4659

-0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7137

0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

222.0000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

462

2.60

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang and Grant McCool)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.