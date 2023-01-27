EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia's peso falls after rate hike; EM stocks eye fifth weekly gain

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso dipped after its central bank delivered a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike, while emerging market stocks .MSCIEF were subdued following a drop in Indian shares.

Stocks were flat by 1918 GMT but still on track to post their fifth straight weekly gain.

"Despite the recent rally, we believe that emerging markets' outperformance has further to run," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note.

"We expect EM stocks to deliver mid- to high-single-digit positive returns this year, and the MSCI EM index to end the year at 1,100, led by China’s economic reopening and the positive spillover effect into other emerging markets."

Emerging market debt and equity saw their strongest inflows in almost two years, averaging $7.1 billion over the last four weeks, data from BofA Global Research showed.

Limiting gains on the broader index, Indian shares fell as Adani Enterprises' ADEL.NS stock plunged after a scathing report by a U.S. short seller sparked a selloff in the conglomerate's listed firms and cast doubt on the success of the company's record $2.45 billion secondary share sale.

In Latin America, the Colombian peso COP= fell 1% against the dollar, but was still on track for its third straight weekly gain.

Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 12.75% on Friday, a softer increase than expected by a majority of analysts as the board grapples with high inflation.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.5% after the Andean nation's central bank on Thursday maintained its benchmark interest rate overnight at 11.25%, as expected.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY fell 0.8%.

Brazil Treasury Secretary Rogerio Ceron on Friday said the Finance Ministry will propose a neutral tax reform, meaning the government does not intend to raise taxes, while economists debate the improbability of Brazil achieving fiscal balance without them being increased.

The Peruvian sol PEN= was flat. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said on Friday she was considering moving up general elections to later this year, as the Andean leader struggles to stem protests demanding her resignation.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1918 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1051.81

-0.06

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2322.32

-1.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112646.16

-1.34

Mexico IPC .MXX

54858.48

-0.55

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5354.21

0.38

Argentina MerVal .MERV

255962.13

-2.117

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1280.62

-1.63

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1121

-0.76

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7818

0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

805.4

-0.46

Colombia peso COP=

4570.86

-1.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.819

0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

185.6100

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

382

0.79

