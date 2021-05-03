EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia's peso down after tax reform withdrawal, sol tumbles

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

May 3 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso led losses across Latin American currencies on Monday, hitting a six-month low after the government withdrew a controversial proposed tax reform over the weekend, while Peru's sol tumbled on more concerns the country may elect a socialist president.

Colombia's peso COP= dropped 1.3% after President Ivan Duque said he would withdraw a tax reform plan amid deadly protests and widespread lawmaker opposition.

Since the tax reform, which originally sought to raise more than $6 billion, was sent to Congress on April 15, the peso has depreciated 5.5%.

Analysts also questioned the odds of a possible ratings cut which would place Colombia debt instruments below investment grade in case the policy is totally shelved.

"The rating agencies may question not only the path of debt dynamics but also future political commitment/ability to address the challenges down the road —a key consideration when deciding a cut from investment grade," wrote analysts at J.P. Morgan in a note.

Colombian stocks .COLCAP plunged 2.8%, while MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.3%.

The Peruvian sol PEN= tumbled 0.8% to near record-low levels after presidential election front-runner, socialist Pedro Castillo, vowed to curb foreign firms "looting" the Andean nation's mining wealth.

Concerns over a wave of support for socialist policies in Peru have rattled its financial markets this year, with the sol tumbling to record lows last month.

Still, broader Latam currencies have benefited from recent weakness in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, having marked strong gains in April.

The Chilean peso CLP= surged 0.9%, leading gains across Latam after economic activity CLACTI=ECI rose at its strongest pace since 2018 in March, an early sign of green shoots in the economy of the world's top copper producer.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= was flat after data showing that growth in the country's manufacturing sector slowed in April. The data also showed prices charged to customers rose towards their recent historic highs, signaling higher inflation levels.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.2%, tracking a weaker dollar and a jump in oil prices on optimism over a strong demand rebound in countries including the United States and China. O/R

The Argentine peso ARS= dropped 0.1% after coronavirus cases hit 3 million on Sunday, highlighting concerns over a damaging wave of COVID-19 infections across Latin America.

Foreign net flows to emerging market equity and debt portfolios picked up in April, with flows to Chinese equities taking a large share of the total, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Monday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1339.31

-0.62

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2383.46

0.33

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119135.03

0.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

48430.76

0.88

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4580.68

2.41

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48816.86

-0.488

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1215.49

-2.81

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4317

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1866

0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

703.7

0.88

Colombia peso COP=

3801.2

-1.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8158

-0.84

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

93.6700

-0.12

