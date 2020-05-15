EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso up on oil bounce, rest of Latam FX pressured

By Shreyashi Sanyal

May 15 (Reuters) - Surging oil prices lifted the currency of oil exporter Colombia on Friday, but rising U.S.-China trade tensions and grim economic data due to the coronavirus pandemic kept riskier bets off the table in other parts of Latin America.

Colombia's peso COP= firmed 0.6% as crude prices LCOc1CLc1 touched their highest since March on signs that demand was picking up, with China reporting increased refinery runs. O/R

Risk appetite dwindled in other parts of Latin America as Brazil and Mexico recorded a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, while presidents of both countries pushed for lifting of lockdowns in efforts to restart economic activity.

"Markets are taking stock of their exposure to risk while mulling the protracted and arduous recovery that awaits the global economy," said Han Tan, a market analyst at FXTM.

Further adding to the distress, Washington moved to block shipments of semiconductors from global chipmakers to China's Huawei Technologies, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he could go so far as to cut ties with China.

Data from the two nations showed retail sales fell more than expected in April, highlighting the economic damage from the pandemic.

"The data out of the two largest economies should quell any notion of a V-shaped recovery for the rest of the world... and the threat of chilling U.S.-China relations amid this global pandemic will only further inhibit global risk appetite," Tan said.

Economic activity in Brazil fell at its fastest pace on record in March, a central bank indicator showed on Friday. The real currency BRBY fell 0.3%.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus outbreak has pressured the real in recent weeks, with tensions flaring as Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned on Friday after just weeks on the job.

"Mr. Bolsonaro's widely-criticized approach to controlling the coronavirus has led to heated disputes with state governors and caused the resignation of his second health minister in a month today," said Quinn Markwith, Latin America economist at Capital Economics.

"It's hard to see these issues fading soon."

In Mexico, the auto and mining industries, deemed essential, have been green lit to restart on Monday.

On Thursday, Mexico's central bank cut rates as expected by 50 basis points to 5.5% and signaled more may be in the offing.

Among notable movers in stocks, Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA CYRE3.SA fell 7.6%, the most on the Bovespa .BVSP, after it said it expects lower cash generation in the second-quarter, as the pandemic hurts home sales.

Brazilian meat processor JBS JBSS3.SAfell 5% after saying it faces 'enormous volatility' due to the pandemic. Pulp and paper company Suzano SUZB3.SA slipped after reporting a wider than expected quarterly loss.

Petrobras PETR4.SA shares fell 1%after the firm took a 65.3 billion real ($11.2 billion) impairment on its exploration and production assets on Thursday, leading to a quarterly net loss.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

900.45

-0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1545.78

0.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

78205.93

-1.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

35751.55

-0.95

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3627.09

-0.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

39415.29

0.483

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1053.34

0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.8340

-0.27

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.0069

-0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

826.2

-0.62

Colombia peso COP=

3908.86

0.61

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4358

0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.7200

-0.12

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Sonya Hepinstall)

