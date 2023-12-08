EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso up after inflation data; Latam FX, stocks slip on the week

By Johann M Cherian

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso gained on Friday after economic data signaled inflation pressures still remained a concern for the local central bank, while most other Latin American currencies rose after U.S. data reflected a robust labor market.

Colombia's peso COP= appreciated 0.2% after consumer prices rose by a more-than-expected 10.15% in November, far from the local central bank's target.

"I think (Colombia's central bank) is going to be cautious, they started out the year extremely cautious and they were starting to consider cuts at some point," said Eduardo Ordonez Bueso, EM debt portfolio manager at BankInvest.

"They've been extremely professional about it, so I would just trust they will continue on the same path and be very data dependent."

The peso has outperformed regional peers, as the local central bank continue to kept rates steady at 13.25% as inflation remains elevated, while higher oil prices have also propped the oil exporter's currency.

More broadly, MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUSedged down 0.1% against the dollar as the greenback strengthened after U.S. jobs data came in stronger-than-expected, dampening hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by early next year. USD/

Iron ore producer Brazil's real BRL= slipped 0.3%. A poll showed analysts expect the local central bank to cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points for the fourth time next week.

Meanwhile, MSCI's Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.6%.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index is set for a weekly decline of over 0.3%, its worst week in four, while the stocks index is on course for losses of around 0.6%, its worst week since mid-October.

MSCI's broader index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF lost 1%, also its biggest weekly decline since October.

Investors stayed net sellers of EM equity funds for a 17th consecutive week, shedding a net $1.96 billion in the week to Dec. 6, LSEG data showed.

Oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.6% on Friday as crude prices recovered from recent lows. O/R

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP gained 0.9%, overshadowing WEG's WEGE3.SA 1.8% slide after the motor maker said that CEO Harry Schmelzer Junior will leave his position on March 31 next year.

Argentine markets were closed on account of a public holiday, while Argentina's peso ARSB= traded at 970 to the dollar in parallel trade.

However, traders will keep a keen eye on developments in the region's second biggest economy as Javier Milei will be sworn in as president on Sunday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

973.18

0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2478.14

0.6

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127095.48

0.86

Mexico IPC .MXX

54485.03

0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5970.81

Argentina MerVal .MERV

941829.88

5.291

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1145.28

0.98

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9241

0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3483

0.60

Chile peso CLP=CL

869.5

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

3977

0.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.727

0.43

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

364.0500

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

970

-1.55

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

