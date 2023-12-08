EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso up after inflation data; Latam FX steady

By Johann M Cherian

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso gained on Friday after economic data signaled inflation pressures still remained a concern for the local central bank, while most other Latin American currencies were steady after a U.S. data reflected a robust labor market.

Colombia's peso COP= appreciated 0.6% after consumer prices rose by a more-than-expected 10.15% in November, far from the local central bank's target.

"I think they're (Colombia's central bank) going to be cautious, they started out the year extremely cautious and they were starting to consider cuts at some point," said Eduardo Ordonez Bueso, EM debt portfolio manager at BankInvest.

"They've been extremely professional about it, so I would just trust they will continue on the same path and be very data dependent."

The peso has outperformed regional peers, as the local central bank continue to kept rates steady at 13.25% as inflation remains elevated, while higher oil prices have also propped the oil exporter's currency.

More broadly, MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS edged 0.1% up against the dollar by 1454 GMT.

The greenback strengthened after a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report came in stronger-than-expected, dampening hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by early next year. USD/

Iron ore producer Brazil's real BRL= slipped 0.1%. A poll showed analysts expect the local central bank to cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points for the fourth time next week.

Oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.7% as crude prices recovered from recent lows. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= strengthened 0.2%. The world's top copper producer, saw November exports of the red metal rise 3.8% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, MSCI's index tracking south American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.3%, though Mexico's benchmark index .MXX slipped 0.5%.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index is set for a weekly decline of over 0.1%, its worst week in four, while the stocks index is on course for losses of over 0.5%, its worst week since mid-October.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP gained 0.3%, overshadowing WEG's WEGE3.SA 0.5% slide after the motor maker said that CEO Harry Schmelzer Junior will leave his position on March 31 next year.

Argentine markets were closed on account of a public holiday.

However, traders will keep a keen eye on developments in the region's second biggest economy as Javier Milei will be sworn in as president on Sunday.

Argentina's peso ARSB= traded at 970 to the dollar in parallel trade.

Elsewhere, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said that it is possible the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union could be signed by February next year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1454 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

973.27

0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2471.59

0.34

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126329.90

0.25

Mexico IPC .MXX

54201.07

-0.47

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5970.81

Argentina MerVal .MERV

941829.88

5.291

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1145.28

0.98

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9137

-0.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3470

0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

869.5

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

3985.72

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7432

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

364.0500

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

970

-1.55

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.