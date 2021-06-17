EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso tumbles, Brazil's real supported by tight policy

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

June 17 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso led Latin American currency losses on Thursday, dropping 1.5% on a combination of dollar strength and weaker oil prices, while policy tightening expectations allowed Brazil's real to hold near one-year highs.

The dollar, powered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish surprise on Wednesday, weighed on most emerging currencies while commodity exporters such as Colombia were also undermined by oil's 0.6% pullback. O/R

Colombia, which has seen political unrest in recent weeks and several bombings attributed to leftist guerillas, saw its peso touch three-week lows COP=. A Wednesday bombing injured a Colombian soldier and two U.S. military personnel

Crude exporter Mexico's peso MXN= touched an 11-week low, down 0.2%.

Chile's peso CLP= fell to a near three-month low of 738.50, rattled by a sharp drop in the prices of copper - the country's largest export. MET/L

World no. 2 copper producer Peru's sol PEN= also dropped 0.4%.

Brazil's real BRBY was the outlier, firming 0.6% and holding just below one-year highs on expectations of more central bank policy tightening. The central bank on Wednesday raised the Selic interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% and dropped plans for a "partial" normalization of policy.

The "comments represent a more hawkish tone in comparison to the previous document and to market expectations. It indicates that the Central Bank could increase rates higher than the current median market expectations," Credit Suisse analysts told clients, predicting four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points, taking rates to 7.25% by December.

That's a more aggressive call than the 6% rate forecast by a Reuters poll conducted before Wednesday's decision.

On equities, Brazilian power utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA sank 3.6%, with a reformed bill for its privatization to be voted on in the Senate on Thursday.

Latam stocks fell in tandem with emerging markets, with the MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS down 1.5% to a more-than two-week low.

Emerging market debt also suffered losses, as a rise in U.S. yields narrowed the gap between risky and risk-free debt.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1361.19

-0.64

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2611.22

-1.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128098.73

-0.9

Mexico IPC .MXX

50163.61

-0.82

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4330.51

-0.6

Argentina MerVal .MERV

66450.68

-1.665

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1251.42

0.05

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0253

0.60

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4354

-0.16

Chile peso CLP=

737.8

-1.10

Colombia peso COP=

3726

-1.46

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9158

-0.39

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

95.3500

-0.03

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Andrew Heavens)

