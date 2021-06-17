EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso tumbles, Brazil's real supported by tight policy
By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick
June 17 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso led Latin American currency losses on Thursday, dropping 1.5% on a combination of dollar strength and weaker oil prices, while policy tightening expectations allowed Brazil's real to hold near one-year highs.
The dollar, powered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish surprise on Wednesday, weighed on most emerging currencies while commodity exporters such as Colombia were also undermined by oil's 0.6% pullback. O/R
Colombia, which has seen political unrest in recent weeks and several bombings attributed to leftist guerillas, saw its peso touch three-week lows COP=. A Wednesday bombing injured a Colombian soldier and two U.S. military personnel
Crude exporter Mexico's peso MXN= touched an 11-week low, down 0.2%.
Chile's peso CLP= fell to a near three-month low of 738.50, rattled by a sharp drop in the prices of copper - the country's largest export. MET/L
World no. 2 copper producer Peru's sol PEN= also dropped 0.4%.
Brazil's real BRBY was the outlier, firming 0.6% and holding just below one-year highs on expectations of more central bank policy tightening. The central bank on Wednesday raised the Selic interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% and dropped plans for a "partial" normalization of policy.
The "comments represent a more hawkish tone in comparison to the previous document and to market expectations. It indicates that the Central Bank could increase rates higher than the current median market expectations," Credit Suisse analysts told clients, predicting four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points, taking rates to 7.25% by December.
That's a more aggressive call than the 6% rate forecast by a Reuters poll conducted before Wednesday's decision.
On equities, Brazilian power utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA sank 3.6%, with a reformed bill for its privatization to be voted on in the Senate on Thursday.
Latam stocks fell in tandem with emerging markets, with the MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS down 1.5% to a more-than two-week low.
Emerging market debt also suffered losses, as a rise in U.S. yields narrowed the gap between risky and risk-free debt.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1361.19
-0.64
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2611.22
-1.48
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
128098.73
-0.9
Mexico IPC .MXX
50163.61
-0.82
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4330.51
-0.6
Argentina MerVal .MERV
66450.68
-1.665
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1251.42
0.05
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.0253
0.60
Mexico peso MXN=D2
20.4354
-0.16
Chile peso CLP=
737.8
-1.10
Colombia peso COP=
3726
-1.46
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.9158
-0.39
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
95.3500
-0.03
(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Andrew Heavens)
((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.