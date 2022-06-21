EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso tumbles after Petro win, Brazil's real rises

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 21 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso tumbled on Tuesday, on track for its biggest one-day fall since late 2008, after leftist Gustavo Petro was elected president of the Andean nation, while Brazil's real rose after its central bank pointed to higher rates for longer.

The peso's spot rate COP=STFX shed almost 5% against the dollar shortly after the opening of trading after a holiday on Monday. Petro's victory was seen by some observers as a sign of yearning among voters for a more equal and inclusive society, but analysts and business leaders said the former guerrilla will need to act fast to reassure investors.

The election result marked a radical change for a country still scarred by decades of conflict and highlights the depth of frustration with the right-leaning political establishment. Nearly half of Colombians live in poverty.

"Addressing challenges such as inequality and poverty could be credit-positive for the sovereign if this reduces social tensions in the country without materially affecting fiscal sustainability," said Renzo Merino, a senior analyst at Moody's.

"Alternatively, a negative investor confidence shock would dampen economic growth and could weigh on Colombia's fiscal consolidation process and the sovereign's credit profile."

Colombia's main stock index .COLCAP tumbled 5.1% to its lowest level in more than five months, heading for its worst one-day percentage fall in more than 28 months.

Most other Latin American currencies were higher on Tuesday, with the Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= leading gains with more than a 1% gain after its central bank said the strategy to bring inflation next year to around the official target involves more interest rates hikes.

It also added that it plans on maintaining rates "in significantly contractionary territory" for a longer period.

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the front-runner to win the country's October presidential election, proposed a new fiscal framework based on "credibility and previsibility."

In Chile, workers at state-owned Codelco are due to start a nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest a decision by the government and the copper miner to close a troubled smelter, a union official said. The peso CLP= gained 0.4%.

William Jackson, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said the strike may not be enough to give a lift to the copper price given subdued global demand.

But Jackson added that 0.3 percentage points could be cut from Chile's quarterly GDP growth for every week that workers were on strike, further straining the country's balance of payments.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1428 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1016.87

1.64

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2111.26

0.66

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100171.38

0.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

47855.76

0.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5084.37

0.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

86941.87

-0.137

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1375.74

-5.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1319

1.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1554

0.60

Chile peso CLP=CL

882.1

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

3904

-0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7105

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

123.6800

-0.61

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

213

1.88

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

