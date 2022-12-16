EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso subdued after rate hike, Latam FX falls for second week

By Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso held steady on Friday after the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 12% as expected, while Latin American currencies were on track to end lower for a second week as recession fears capped risk appetite.

The peso COP= reversed early losses to stand flat against the dollar as the central bank board raised the interest rate by 100 basis points to try and combat inflation.

Thursday had seen the European Central Bank and the Bank of England join the U.S. Federal Reserve in pledging more rate hikes, spurring concerns of a global economic downturn and weighing on appetite for risky assets such as emerging market (EM) currencies.

However, a 0.2% rise in the Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY helped boost MSCI's index for regional currencies .MILA00000CUS by 0.3%, although it was still on track to close the week almost 1% lower.

Mexico's peso MXN= eased 0.2%, a day after its central bank raised its key interest rate by an expected 50 bps and signaled another hike soon.

"While the relationship between the Fed and Banxico is not a mechanical one, we believe the policy decisions of the former will continue to have an influence on the latter," wrote Wilson Ferrarezi, economist at TS Lombard in a research note.

"Thus, if the Fed hikes by 50 bps in February, the likelihood of a rate hike of the same magnitude by Banxico will be considerably higher."

Ferrarezi also added Mexico's inflation outlook remains challenging and inflationary pressures are likely to persist into 2023.

The Peruvian sol PEN= was also a gainer, edging up 0.2% after two days of losses. The copper-rich South American country is under a state of emergency amid violent protests that have left at least 16 dead following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

"Risks for lower GDP growth and higher inflation are clear," said Jorge Morgenstern, Senior Economist, LatAm, at HSBC Global Research. "The toll will only be clear once the current uncertainty clears."

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru slightly lowered its economic growth projection for 2023 to 2.9% from 3.0%, according to a report published by the central bank.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY recovered after ending lower in the previous session on fiscal worries triggered by outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro signing an executive decree to once again breach the constitutional spending cap.

Broader EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS were down 0.2%, while stocks .MSCIEF pared losses after touching a more than two-week low earlier in the session, to stand down 0.4%.

In the week to Wednesday, emerging market debt funds saw inflows of nearly $1 billion, the largest since April 2022, while developing market equities suffered outflows of $1.6 billion in a second straight week of losses, according to BofA.

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX fell 0.4% against the dollar after Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its final meeting of the year but slightly shifted its rhetoric towards growing inflation risks.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

956.82

-0.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2039.29

-0.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102446.69

-1.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

49212.59

-0.26

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5140.21

0.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

164860.58

0.077

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1215.40

-0.58

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2885

0.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7943

-0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

888.9

-1.46

Colombia peso COP=

4785.51

0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8351

-0.46

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

172.6900

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

317

0.95

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Kirsten Donovan)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

