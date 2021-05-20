EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso, stocks tumble on junk status

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

May 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso and stocks tumbled on Thursday after the Andean country lost one of its three investment-grade ratings, while other Latin American currencies were mostly mixed amid growing concerns over tighter U.S. monetary policy.

The peso COP= shed 1%, touching a one-week low to the dollar after S&P Global Ratings lowered Colombia's rating to junk bond status.

Analysts said the downgrade had come earlier than anticipated, while Wall Street banks JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs predicted that Fitch would follow suit with a rating downgrade this year.

The downgrade follows violent anti-government protests over a now-withdrawn tax proposal, as well as growing concerns over strained fiscal spending and debt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We do expect Fitch to follow S&P in the near future given our expectation that political restrictions will prevent the authorities from delivering a meaningful structural tax reform," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "Furthermore, rising social activism may have negative implications for medium-term investment/growth and the fiscal baseline, given intense demands for additional spending."

Colombia's Colcap index .COLCAP tumbled 1.9% to 1,242.52 points, to a two-week low.

"The Colcap index should see strong support ahead of the 1,200 level," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Colombia is one of the countries leading the recovery in LATAM, so many investors might be looking to shortly jump back into the Colombia assets."

Other Latin American currencies were mixed after minutes on Wednesday of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed more talk of tapering the central bank's bond purchase program than initially expected.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.9%, recovering from its worst day in more than a week. The prospect of tighter monetary policy in the country has benefited the real, as inflation heats up in the country.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.2%, although further gains were hampered by a drop in oil prices. The Mexican economy is expected to benefit from a post-COVID recovery in the United States. O/R

Investors have also been watching for potential interest rate hikes by the Mexican central bank, given a recent spike in inflation.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.6%, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA rose 0.5%.

Broader Latam stocks edged higher, with the MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS gaining 0.2%.

Shares of Brazilian state power utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA fell 2.7% from record highs, as the country's lower house approved a bill to privatize the firm.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1330.41

0.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2485.02

0.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

122462.24

-0.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

49690.17

0.62

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4047.28

0.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

56785.09

1.42

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1242.04

-1.86

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2709

0.85

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8768

0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

719.4

-0.74

Colombia peso COP=

3715.05

-0.85

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.71

0.81

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.2400

-0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

152

2.63

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Will Dunham)

