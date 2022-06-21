EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso slips after Petro win, Brazil's real rises

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew

June 21 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso came off session lows after tumbling on Tuesday, following Gustavo Petro's election win to be the first leftist president of the Andean nation.

The peso's spot rate COP=STFXclosed down 3% after having slumped as much as 5% against the dollar, underperforming broader emerging market peers which capitalized on the dollar's .DXY weakness. [FRX/]

Petro's victory was seen by some observers as a sign of yearning among voters for a more equal and inclusive society, but analysts and business leaders said the former guerrilla will need to act fast to reassure investors.

Strategists at Citigroup expect the market reaction to be short-lived, especially if Petro shows signs of moderation.

"By this point, there is usually enough negativity in the price that it pays to sell USD," they said, adding that focus now will shift to the cabinet picks, ahead of the inauguration on August 7.

Colombia's main stock index .COLCAPsank 5% marking its worst one-day percentage fall in 2 years.

Most other Latin American currencies firmed, with the Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= up 0.7% after minutes of the central bank's previous meeting showed the strategy to bring inflation next year to around the official target involves more interest rates hikes and for a longer period.

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the front-runner to win the country's October presidential election, proposed a new fiscal framework with ending a cap on government spending and taming inflation as key priorities if elected.[nL1N2Y8166]

In Chile, workers at state-owned Codelco are due to start a nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest a decision by the government and the copper miner to close a troubled smelter, a union official said.

But as copper prices gained, the Chilean peso CLP=clawed up 1% from record lows hit on Monday. [MET/L]

But William Jackson, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, warned that subdued global demand could still weigh on copper pricesand likely cut 0.3 percentage points from Chile's quarterly GDP growth for every week that workers were on strike, further straining the country's balance of payments.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1857 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1016.55

1.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2101.11

0.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99586.04

-0.27

Mexico IPC .MXX

48040.89

0.54

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5084.37

0.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

86679.71

-0.438

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1379.97

-5.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1488

0.74

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1422

0.66

Chile peso CLP=CL

882.1

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

4010.75

-2.81

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7138

-0.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

123.6700

-0.61

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

