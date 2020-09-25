EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso slides after rate cut; Strong dollar pressures other Latam FX

By Medha Singh and Susan Mathew

Sept 25 (Reuters) - A strong dollar pressured most Latin American currencies on Friday, with Colombia's peso leading losses after the country's central bank cut interest rates to a historic low.

The bank trimmed the rate by 25 basis points to 1.75%. The market was split on whether the bank would pause after cutting the rate by a total of 225 basis points over the last six months, or continue the easing cycle.

The peso COP= lost 1.6%, declining for the eighth session in nine, and pushing weekly losses to 4% - its worst in more than three months.

Other Latam currencies weakened as investors fled to the dollar at the end of a turbulent week marred by rising risks to the global economic recovery and political uncertainty tied to the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. FRX/MKTS/GLOB

An impasse in the U.S. Congress over another relief package to battle the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis also weighed.

Brazil's real BRBYdropped 0.7%, as did Mexico's peso MXN= weighed additionally by lower oil prices. On the week, the peso lost around 5.5% - its worst in nearly six months.

"Brazil seems better positioned than Mexico for the recovery in labor markets," Morgan Stanley economists wrote in a note, adding that soft forward-looking indicators continue to point to Brazil's economy outperforming in the future.

Data on Friday showed Mexico's economy grew 5.7% in July from June.

MSCI's index of developing world stocks .MSCIEF and currencies .MIEM00000CUS were on pace for their biggest weekly slump since the coronavirus-led crash in March.

The battered Argentine peso ARS=RASL weakened further after hitting a series of record lows. FTSE Russell downgraded Argentina's stock market to "unclassified" from "frontier market" as the country tightened access to foreign currency.

Argentine companies are also facing an increasingly difficult task to keep up with payments on dollar-denominated debt, hiking the risk of a wave of corporate defaults amid capital controls.

Buenos Aires' Merval index .MERV lost as much as 1% before trading flat, but ended the week slightly higher.

Chile's peso CLP= retreated, tracking a drop in the price of copper CMCU3, the country's top export. MET/L

Stocks in Chile .SPIPSAand Mexico .MXX provided a bright spot, while those in Brazil .BVSP and Colombia .COLCAP dropped.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1855 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1057.46

-0.03

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1847.65

0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

96468.34

-0.56

Mexico IPC .MXX

36440.60

0.62

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3572.47

0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41877.53

0.004

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1171.30

-0.78

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5524

-0.73

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.3410

-0.87

Chile peso CLP=CL

787

-0.36

Colombia peso COP=

3885

-1.54

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.586

0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

75.8400

-0.08

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

