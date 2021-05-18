EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso nears one month high in catch-up trade, Latam FX muted

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

May 18 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso rose in catch-up trade on Tuesday as dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve buoyed risk assets, while the Chilean peso recovered from its worst day in more than four months.

Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.7% to a near one-month high after a long weekend, supported by data last week that showed the Colombian economy grew by more than expected in the first quarter.

But anti-government protests, which began in late-April against a now withdrawn tax reform, have dampened Colombia's economic outlook and had sent the peso to a six-month low recently.

Gains in oil prices also supported the peso, as investors bet on a boost to crude demand from Europe and the United States reopening their economies. O/R

"The energy complex is shrugging off angst surrounding COVID-19 flare-ups in Asia, as the global reopening is set to translate into an incredible demand story this summer," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note.

Broader sentiment was widely risk-on, as comments from the Fed on Monday suggested that U.S. interest rates would be static until at least next year. This weighed on the dollar and Treasury yields, helping riskier assets. USD/

Positive economic growth data also helped sentiment, while rising inflation expectations this year saw many emerging market central banks either beginning to tighten policy, or signaling that they will.

Brazil's real BRBY, which has benefited from a tightening spree by the central bank, was muted on Tuesday, after the government raised its inflation and economic growth outlook for 2021.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.5% after marking its worst day in more than four months on Monday.

"We think the peso might be due a pause while the market digests the negative implications of the constitutional assembly elections, particularly if copper prices stall," strategists at Deutsche Bank wrote in a client note.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA recovered from their worst day in more than a year, after the country's ruling center-right coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of seats in the body that will draft a new constitution, increasing the chances of more radical, investment-unfriendly proposals.

Data showed the Chilean economy grew lesser-than-expected in the first quarter.

Mexico's peso MXN= dropped 0.3% as talks began on Monday over the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Free Trade Commission, which centers on the trade accord that last year replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1831 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1334.80

1.78

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2512.76

0.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

123361.09

0.34

Mexico IPC .MXX

49882.99

1.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4102.09

-1.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

56030.37

-0.115

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1270.94

-1.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2542

0.22

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8500

-0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

712.3

0.41

Colombia peso COP=

3658.88

0.66

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.74

-0.72

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.1600

-0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

153

0.00

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)

