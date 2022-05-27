EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso nears 1-month high ahead of weekend election

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 27 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso advanced to its highest level in nearly a month on Friday ahead of the presidential election on Sunday which leftist Gustavo Petro is expected to win, while Latin American currencies headed for their second week of gains.

"It's done a round trip in May. But, relative to where oil prices are today, the Colombian peso is very weak for a pretty oil-heavy currency. It has also underperformed most of its Latin American peers," said Edward Al Hussainy, senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle.

"That gap tells you that there's a lot of political risk baked into that currency."

The peso COP= rose 0.4% against the dollar.

Gustavo Petro, the leftist contender, has consistently led opinion polls for the presidential vote against a center-right candidate seen as the natural successor to the incumbent leader and an eccentric business magnate.

Colombian corporates remain well positioned to face the challenging political and operating environment engulfed in political uncertainty, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS extended its gains for a second straight week, while stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5%.

In Brazil, a new survey by pollster Datafolha showed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has increased his polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October presidential election.

The Brazilian real BRBY, =BRL rose 0.3%, heading for a third straight week of gains.

The Bovespa .BVSP edged lower as a 3% drop in Petrobras PETR4.SA weighed on Brazil's commodity-heavy index. Miner Vale SA VALE3.SA gained 1.4%, tracking the recovery in iron ore prices, as traders shifted focus to possible additional stimulus measures from China to meet its growth target.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 0.4%, tracking firm copper prices on hopes for a recovery in top metals consumer China. MET/L

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.8%, helped by a weakness in the dollar =USD, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting earlier this week calmed fears that the U.S. central bank could become more aggressive.

Elsewhere, Russia is on the cusp of a unique kind of debt crisis which investors say would be a first time a major emerging market economy is pushed into a bond default by geopolitics, rather than empty coffers.

The rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX extended its losses after plunging the previous session as the central bank slashed interest rates, and the prospect of easing capital controls and a possible sovereign default hammered the currency. RU/RUB

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1042.34

1.89

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2464.78

0.49

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112023.19

0.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

52415.27

0.52

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5285.19

0.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1504.46

-0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7624

-0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5942

0.86

Chile peso CLP=CL

820.6

0.41

Colombia peso COP=

3900.95

0.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.655

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

119.5500

-0.11

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

