EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso leads rise in Latam assets as commodity prices jump

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks tracked commodity prices higher on Wednesday with Colombia's peso leading the pack, while investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 1% and regional stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped nearly 2%, outperforming emerging market peers.

Colombia's peso COP= rose 1.5% against the dollar as a 3% jump in crude prices supported the oil producer's currency, while Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.6%.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.5% with prices of the metal breaking above $9,000 a tonne for the first time since June, while the Peruvian sol was up 0.7% having hit its highest level in more than six months earlier in the session.

Peru's Congress approved a confidence vote in the government on Tuesday, supporting the new prime minister and Cabinet amid a political crisis following anti-government protests that have left 40 people dead and hundreds injured.

"The confirmation gives newly minted President (Dina) Boluarte breathing room and allows her to focus on pressing issues such as the second early election vote, which is top order of business after the first vote took place in December," Citi strategists wrote in a note to clients.

The office of the Andean nation's top prosecutor said it has launched an inquiry into Boluarte and members of her Cabinet over the violent protests.

"Protests are likely to continue in the short term and add pressure to President Boluarte," Citi added.

Data showed Mexican industrial output was unchanged in November from October but rose 3.2% on an annual basis. Economists, however, expect the sector to be hurt by an economic slowdown in the United States. Mexican stocks .MXX jumped nearly 2%.

All eyes were on the release of U.S. Consumer Price Index data on Thursday which could sway the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening plans.

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= gained 0.5% after a volatile start to the week. Supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seats of power in Brasilia on Sunday, ransacking the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential offices.

Data showing Brazil's retail sales volumes posted their biggest drop in five months in November, affected by higher fuel prices and a weak Black Friday performance, also weighed on the real.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Egypt's pound rebounded after briefly hitting a below 32 to the dollar as the Egyptian central bank moved to a more flexible exchange rate under the terms of an International Monetary Fund financial support package.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1926 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1016.79

0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2259.39

1.77

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111318.05

0.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

53449.83

2.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5176.50

0.62

Argentina MerVal .MERV

223266.66

3.455

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1331.17

-0.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1825

0.36

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9595

0.47

Chile peso CLP=CL

822.4

0.43

Colombia peso COP=

4730

1.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7736

0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

180.6700

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

355

0.56

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao, Kirsten Donovan)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.