EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso leads Latin American currencies lower on rate-cut bets

By Ankika Biswas, Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso spearheaded declines among Latin American currencies on Tuesdayas speculation mounted abouta future easing of its monetary policy, while Brazil's real took a hit as traders stuck to their bets of an interest rate cut this week.

The Colombian peso COP= shed 2.2%, hitting a two-week low, as traders continued to assess the prospects of a rate cut this year after the central bank on Monday held the benchmark ratesteady for the second straight time.

"If the external backdrop remains benign, headline and core inflation consolidate a downward trend, and inflation expectations ease further, we believe that a rate cut either in September or October is likely," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

Meanwhile, the country's interior minister said the government is willing to accept changes to labor, pension and health reform bills, but will try to maintain the spirit of the projects while building agreements where possible.

The real BRBY=BRL dropped 1.4% after Brazil's industrial production surprised economists with a small increase in June, but the positive reading is unlikely to prevent an interest rate cut in Latin America's largest economy later this week.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his confidence in the economy, adding that he expects it to grow in a "solid" way, and celebrated some recent positive consumer confidence data.

Also hurt by a stronger U.S dollar and weaker commodity prices, the MSCI index of major Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS kicked off August on a weaker note, down 0.8% as of 1924 GMT.

The Chilean peso CLP=CL and Peru's sol PEN=PE also lost 0.2% and 0.9%, respectively, likely hurt by weak copper prices. The two countries are the largest producers of the metal.

Data showed Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 1% in June on a year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced details of a new tax reform package that the government hopes will deliver $8 billion in revenue to finance promised social reforms.

Earlier on Tuesday, a slew of data on weak factory activity, including inChina and the euro zone, weighed on sentiment in most emerging and frontier markets.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1924 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1041.41

-0.53

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2521.77

-1.58

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121059.19

-0.72

Mexico IPC .MXX

54206.32

-1.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6418.36

0.37

Argentina MerVal .MERV

453565.33

-0.781

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1177.51

0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7904

-1.30

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8709

-0.85

Chile peso CLP=CL

839.7

0.30

Colombia peso COP=

4007.5

-2.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6358

-0.91

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

276.1500

-0.31

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

555

-0.90

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Conor Humphries and Paul Simao)

