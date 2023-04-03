EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso leads Latam FX higher on oil boost

By Shashwat Chauhan

April 3 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso outpaced its Latin American peers on Monday as oil prices surged after an OPEC+ announcement of a production cut, while currencies of copper producers, Chile and Peru, lagged as weak China data stoked demand worries.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= gained 1.6% against the dollar, on track for its best day in four weeks.

Crude prices gained about 6% after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day, while also aggravating concerns around global inflation which appeared to ease last week after U.S. data indicated cooling inflation.

Another major oil exporter, Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY added 0.2%, while state-owned Petrobras PETR4.SA rose 2.3%. The company said its executive board will emphasize greener goals and partnerships among new proposals its next strategic plan.

"Commodity prices have adjusted down in the past few weeks, particularly crude oil of which the region (Latam) is an important producer," said Alfredo Coutino, director for Latin America at Moody's Analytics.

"This probably will be reflected in Latin American currencies in the sense that it creates the perspective of increase in foreign revenues for the region."

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose for the 11th straight session, gaining 0.1%, its biggest winning streak since July 2017.

Latin American currencies posted their best quarterly performance in a year in March, outperforming their emerging market peers .MIEM00000CUS amid hawkish central bank policies in the region and hopes of a rebound in top commodities consumer China lifted resource exporting currencies.

The Mexican economy could grow up to 3.0% both this year and next, boosted by increased manufacturing investment and cooling inflation, according to a copy of the government's latest budget forecasts seen by Reuters on Friday. The Mexican peso MXN= shed 0.2%.

Prices of copper eased as manufacturing activity in top consumer China stalled, hurting currencies of the two largest exporters of the red metal, Chile CLP= and Peru PEN=. MET/L

The Chilean peso CLP= was down 0.1%, with data showing a surprise fall in economic activity.

Peru's sol PEN= dipped 0.2%. Data showed over the weekend that Peruvian consumer price inflation based on the metropolitan region of the capital Lima accelerated 1.25% in March

Among other emerging markets, the Bank of Israel raised its benchmark interest rate by another quarter of a percentage point, the shekel ILS= was flat after gaining earlier in the session.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1508 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

988.52

-0.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2182.19

-0.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100850.64

-1.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

53649.45

-0.47

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5322.84

-0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

250188.50

1.82

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1164.48

0.6

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0639

0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0680

-0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.8

-0.30

Colombia peso COP=

4602.81

1.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7636

-0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

210.3100

-0.62

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

391

1.02

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.