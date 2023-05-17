EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso leads gains among Latam FX, Turkish assets continue slide

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

May 17 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies shrugged off their initial losses on Wednesday, with Colombia's peso spearheading the gains, while Turkish assets fell for a third straight day following the presidential election outcome.

The Colombian peso COP=, the currency of a major oil exporting nation, gained 0.9%, tracking higher crude prices on optimism over oil demand and U.S. debt ceiling negotiations. O/R

On the data front, Brazil's retail sales rose 0.8% in March, beating estimates.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect Brazil's retail activity to benefit from significant fiscal stimulus and receding inflation among others.

Meanwhile, the country's economic ministers highlighted the potential for monetary easing to kick off, while the central bank continued to signal caution due to concerns over expectations of rising inflation.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.4%, a day ahead of a monetary policy decision where the central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

"Holding the policy rate unchanged would be justified by the broad stability of inflation expectations, slight progress on the core and services inflation front, declining commodity prices, strengthening MXN, FOMC policy signals, and the already clearly restrictive monetary stance," Goldman Sachs analysts note.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 0.6%, while the Peruvian sol PEN= fell 0.3% against the greenback.

Overall, MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.5%, as the dollar strengthened amid ongoing talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

Souring market sentiment in early trade were concerns about China's slow post-COVID recovery, with data on home prices adding to evidence of weak consumer demand.

The International Monetary Fund's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath sees sizeable risks that inflation will remain high or accelerate in many emerging markets and urged central banks to keep monetary policies tight.

Stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS were up 0.1%, with rising iron ore futures prices boosting shares of Vale VALE3.SA by 3.4%. Brazil's benchmark stock index .BVSP jumped 1.2%.

Elsewhere, Turkey's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds slid further, and the cost of insuring government debt against default rose, as the post-election market rout following President Tayyip Erdogan's strong showing extended into a third session.

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly, bringing forward legislative and presidential elections, a day after he presented his defense in an impeachment process against him.

Meanwhile, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hopes Ecuador can resolve its "internal situation" with a procedure to bring forward elections.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

976.64

-0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2321.09

0.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109439.74

1.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

55125.22

-0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5601.48

-0.31

Argentina MerVal .MERV

328830.02

3.149

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1139.99

0.21

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9385

0.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5630

-0.43

Chile peso CLP=CL

793.2

0.58

Colombia peso COP=

4495.4

0.89

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6839

-0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

231.6000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

482

1.24

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas Editing by Christina Fincher and Marguerita Choy)

