EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso hits 5-week high amid presidential race

May 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso jumped to its highest level in five weeks on Monday after results from the first round of presidential elections showed leftist Gustavo Petro rising on top against businessman Rodolfo Hernandez.

The peso COP= gained 3.4% against the dollar, clocking its best one-day percentage gain since December 2014.

The U.S. and Colombian stock markets were closed on Monday.

On Sunday, Petro came out on top in the country's first round of presidential elections. He will face Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round on June 19.

"The vote was a major repudiation of the pro-business governments that have governed Colombia for the past two decades," economists at Capital Economics wrote in a client note.

"Investors seem to have welcomed the result. Hernández is seen as having the best chance of defeating Petro and avoiding a shift to the left."

The Mexican peso outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as a weaker dollar and a bounce in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy economy, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China eased worries about global economic growth.

The peso MXN= advanced 0.2%, supported as crude prices hit their highest level in more than two months and as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. O/R

The peso has risen 5.2% so far this year to touch levels last seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in early March 2020.

"Where Latin America is concerned you're still seeing this view that its balance sheets are somewhat better placed than most of their peers in EMEA, there's some ability to benefit from or be resilient to the commodity story. They've been benefiting from this reallocation of funds and that some of the central banks are closer to the end of their hiking cycle," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights.

The dollar index =USD slid 0.4% after encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace lifted risk appetite. FRX/

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY reversed course from early trading and edged down. The IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices in Brazil, rose more than expected, according to a survey.

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX rose in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account.

South Africa's rand ZAR= firmed 0.6%. Data showed a budget deficit of 45.21 billion rand ($2.92 billion) in April, compared to a shortfall of 80.36 billion rand in the same month a year earlier.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2001 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1065.80

2.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2459.27

-1.13

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110905.03

-0.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

52149.34

-0.6

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5384.64

-0.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

93195.86

-0.52

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1532.31

1.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7531

-0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5390

0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

830.9

-0.60

Colombia peso COP=

3792.95

3.52

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.685

0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

120.0000

-0.37

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

204

1.23

