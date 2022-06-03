EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. .N

Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

The U.S. dollar index =USD rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. FRX/

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week.

The Colombian peso COP= edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020.

The peso and Colombian stock exchange .COLCAP rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April.

"We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse.

State-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. O/R

Elsewhere, South Africa's rand ZAR= fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory.

Turkey's lira TRY= edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year.

"May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING.

"Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation."

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1059.71

-0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2441.42

-0.81

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111155.81

-1.1

Mexico IPC .MXX

50694.98

-0.54

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5342.82

-0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91529.40

0.085

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1608.08

-0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7824

0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5608

-0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

813.2

-0.04

Colombia peso COP=

3766.1

-0.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6968

-0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

120.6600

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

202

1.98

