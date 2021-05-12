EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso falls on protests, Brazil real leads Latam FX declines

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar

May 12 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso fell on Wednesday as anti-government protests entered their third week, while the Brazilian real led declines among Latin currencies as a larger-than-expected jump in U.S. inflation lifted the dollar.

The peso COP= fell 1.1% after union members, students, pensioners and workers took to the streets of Colombia to march in anti-government protests, amid so-far fruitless talks.

The oil-exporters currency weakened despite a sharp rise in crude prices, which were on track for eight-week highs on demand hopes. O/R

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 1.5% after gaining for five consecutive sessions. Services activity fell in March for the first time in 10 months, meaning the sector shrank in the first quarter of the year back to below pre-pandemic levels.

Treasury yields rose 3 basis points to 1.65% and the dollar strengthened after U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in April, leading many to believe inflationary pressures could spur the Federal Reserve into tightening policy earlier than signaled.

A weak U.S. labor market has kept the Fed's stance largely dovish.

"We think that most EM currencies will fall a bit further over the rest of this year, in part because we forecast the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to rise above 2%," said Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

"As a result, we expect yield differentials to generally shift in favor of the dollar, and pressure on the currencies of economies with weaker fiscal and external balance sheets to increase," Goltermann added.

The yield-sensitive Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.9% even as Mexico's industrial output rose 0.7% in March from February, the 10th consecutive monthly increase, official data showed.

Copper producer Chile's peso CLP= eased 0.7% despite a jump in oil and copper prices.

The Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.3% and was the only gainer among its Latin American peers. Opinion polls showed the gap closing between socialist front-runner Pedro Castillo and the right-wing Keiko Fujimori ahead of June 6 presidential elections.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1311.55

-1.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2444.53

-3.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119755.18

-2.61

Mexico IPC .MXX

48874.92

-1.57

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4502.30

-0.85

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51218.29

0.243

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1286.92

-0.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3027

-1.50

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1628

-1.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

707.2

-0.72

Colombia peso COP=

3747.88

-1.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7158

-0.32

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

93.9800

-0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

149

1.34

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie and Will Dunham)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.