EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso drops over 1%; Brazil's real bucks EMFX slump

By Susan Mathew

June 17 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso led Latin American currency losses on Thursday, dropping more than 1% on a combination of dollar strength and weaker oil prices, though policy tightening expectations allowed Brazil's real to hold near one-year highs.

The dollar, powered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish surprise on Wednesday, weighed on most emerging currencies while commodity exporters such as Colombia were also undermined by oil's 0.6% pullback. O/R

Colombia, which has seen political unrest in recent weeks and several bombings attributed to leftist guerillas, saw its peso touch three-week lows COP=. A Wednesday bombing injured a Colombian soldier and two U.S. military personnel

Mexico's peso MXN= touched an 11-week low, down 0.3%, while a two-month low for copper pushed top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= to three-week lows. O/RMET/L

Brazil's real BRBY was the outlier, firming 0.7% and holding just off one-year highs on expectations of more central bank policy tightening ahead. The central bank on Wednesday raised the Selic interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% and dropped plans for a "partial" normalization of policy.

The "comments represent a more hawkish tone in comparison to the previous document and to market expectations. It indicates that the Central Bank could increase rates higher than the current median market expectations," Credit Suisse analysts told clients, predicting four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points, taking rates to 7.25% by December.

That's a more aggressive call than the 6% rate forecast by a Reuters poll conducted before Wednesday's decision.

On equities, Brazilian power utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA firmed up to 2.2%, with a reformed bill for its privatization to be voted on in the Senate on Thursday.

Accompanied by a strong rally in the biggest banks, Sau Paulo's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.2%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1441:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1363.39 -0.48 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2640.99 -0.35 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 129532.76 0.21 Mexico IPC .MXX 50692.13 0.22 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 4322.21 -0.79 Argentina MerVal .MERV 67509.44 -0.098 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1250.66 -0.01 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.0188 0.73 Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.4530 -0.25 Chile peso CLP=CL 735.5 -0.80 Colombia peso COP= 3725.5 -1.44 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.907 -0.16 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 95.3400 -0.02 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

