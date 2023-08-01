EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso drags Latam FX as dollar strengthens

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened against a strong dollar on Tuesday, with Colombia's peso falling further on speculation of policy easing going forward, while Brazil's real took a hit as traders stuck to their bets of a rate cut this week.

Hurt by a rising U.S. dollar, the MSCI index of major Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS kicked off August on a weaker note, down 0.4% as of 1450 GMT.

The index gained over 2.5% in July and notched up its best three-month percentage rally since May 2022 on Monday.

The real BRBY=BRL dropped 0.6% after Brazil's industrial production surprised economists with a small increase in June, but the positive figures are unlikely to prevent a start to policy easing later this week.

"Even though the economy has proven more resilient than many had expected so far this year, this won't stop the central bank from launching a monetary easing cycle at tomorrow's meeting," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"We expect a 25-bps cut in the Selic rate to 13.50%."

Analysts polled by Reuters see Brazil trimming its rate for the first time in three years on Wednesday, although likely to be a small one despite government calls for more aggressive action.

Meanwhile, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the economy, adding he expects Brazil to grow in a "solid" way while celebrating some recent positive consumer confidence data.

Colombia's peso COP= shed 1.7% as traders continued to assess the prospects of a rate cut this year after the central bank held the benchmark rate for the second time on Monday.

Lower crude oil prices also bruised the currency of top exporter Colombia.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister said Colombia's government is willing to accept changes to labor, pension and health reform bills but will try to maintain the spirit of the projects while building agreements where possible.

Top copper producers Chile's peso CLP=CL and Peru's sol PEN=PE also lost 0.1% and 0.9%, respectively, likely hurt by weak prices of the red metal.

Data showed Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 1% in June year-on-year.

Peru's inflation, based on capital city Lima, increased 0.39% in July from June despite the impact of weather phenomenon El Nino, in line with central bank expectations of inflation rate being higher in July versus June.

Earlier in the day, a slew of data on weak factory activity, including that from China and the euro zone, weighed on sentiment in most emerging and frontier markets in morning trade.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1042.57

-0.41

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2534.26

-1.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121240.13

-0.58

Mexico IPC .MXX

54803.65

-0.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6419.28

0.39

Argentina MerVal .MERV

458963.24

0.399

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1179.96

0.45

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7790

-1.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7865

-0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

843.3

-0.13

Colombia peso COP=

3988.3

-1.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6214

-0.86

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

276.0000

-0.25

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

549

0.18

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.