EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian, Mexican pesos rise on commodity rally, Chilean peso retreats

By Shashank Nayar

May 10 (Reuters) - The Colombian and Mexican pesos firmed on Monday on surging oil and a weaker dollar, while the Chilean peso fell along with other Latin American currencies by late afternoon trading.

The currencies of oil exporters Colombia COP= and Mexico MXN= firmed 1.2% and 0.3% respectively, as oil prices jumped after a cyberattack forced the shutdown of major fuel pipelines in the United States and raised concerns about supply disruption. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.2% after hitting its highest level since July 2019 earlier in the session after copper prices slipped as bullish investors who recently entered the surging market became nervous about a possible correction. MET/L

Consumer prices in Chile are expected to nudge up 0.3% in May, according to a central bank poll of traders, while inflation in 12 months is expected to hit 3.05%.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= edged 0.1% higher, hovering near a four-month high as prices of iron ore - a top export - hit record highs. IRONORE/

With economic growth set to speed up in top iron ore buyer China, investors have been pricing in higher demand for the steel-making material. ]

Other Latin American currencies like the Argentine peso ARS= slipped 0.1%.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said he hoped a new, sustainable deal with the International Monetary Fund that would allow his heavily indebted country to develop can be reached soon.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.4% to a record high, while stocks .MSCIEF rose to a 10-day high, with risk-driven assets set to benefit largely from loose monetary policy in the developed world.

The dollar fell to 10-week lows on Monday as a weak U.S. employment report spurred investors to unwind growing long positions in the greenback, and pushing flows into high-yield, high-risk assets. USD/

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1346.35

-0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2526.20

0.31

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121909.03

-0.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

49835.98

1.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4595.35

-0.51

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51750.27

0.643

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1311.73

2.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2257

0.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8924

0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

696.4

-0.16

Colombia peso COP=

3704.18

1.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7208

2.40

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

93.9200

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

149

1.34

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Grant McCool)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.