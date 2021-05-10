EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian, Mexican pesos rise on commodity rally, Chilean peso retreats
By Shashank Nayar
May 10 (Reuters) - The Colombian and Mexican pesos firmed on Monday on surging oil and a weaker dollar, while the Chilean peso fell along with other Latin American currencies by late afternoon trading.
The currencies of oil exporters Colombia COP= and Mexico MXN= firmed 1.2% and 0.3% respectively, as oil prices jumped after a cyberattack forced the shutdown of major fuel pipelines in the United States and raised concerns about supply disruption. O/R
Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.2% after hitting its highest level since July 2019 earlier in the session after copper prices slipped as bullish investors who recently entered the surging market became nervous about a possible correction. MET/L
Consumer prices in Chile are expected to nudge up 0.3% in May, according to a central bank poll of traders, while inflation in 12 months is expected to hit 3.05%.
Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= edged 0.1% higher, hovering near a four-month high as prices of iron ore - a top export - hit record highs. IRONORE/
With economic growth set to speed up in top iron ore buyer China, investors have been pricing in higher demand for the steel-making material. ]
Other Latin American currencies like the Argentine peso ARS= slipped 0.1%.
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said he hoped a new, sustainable deal with the International Monetary Fund that would allow his heavily indebted country to develop can be reached soon.
MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.4% to a record high, while stocks .MSCIEF rose to a 10-day high, with risk-driven assets set to benefit largely from loose monetary policy in the developed world.
The dollar fell to 10-week lows on Monday as a weak U.S. employment report spurred investors to unwind growing long positions in the greenback, and pushing flows into high-yield, high-risk assets. USD/
Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1346.35
-0.16
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2526.20
0.31
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
121909.03
-0.11
Mexico IPC .MXX
49835.98
1.19
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4595.35
-0.51
Argentina MerVal .MERV
51750.27
0.643
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1311.73
2.32
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.2257
0.11
Mexico peso MXN=D2
19.8924
0.04
Chile peso CLP=CL
696.4
-0.16
Colombia peso COP=
3704.18
1.17
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.7208
2.40
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
93.9200
-0.07
Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=
149
1.34
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Grant McCool)
((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
