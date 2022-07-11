EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian and Chilean pesos hit all-time-lows on commodity falls, recession fears

By Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain

July 11 (Reuters) - Currencies of major Latin American exporters Chile and Colombia hit record lows on Monday as prices of commodities fell and the dollar surged, while regional stocks plunged more than 2%, reflecting a broader decline in risk appetite.

Investors braced for weaker global demand for metals after multiple Chinese cities adopted new COVID-19 curbs. MET/L

Chile's peso CLP= fell by 1.8% to a record low of 992.6 against the dollar as prices of its top export copper shed 2%, while oil-exporter Colombia's peso COP= also sank to an all-time low of 4506.7 against the dollar as crude prices weakened.

"The Latam world benefited at the beginning of the year from rapid rate increases and rising commodity prices... (But) the high inflation we've seen is now going to result in much lower growth than we've become used to," said Christian Lawrence, senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank.

"The Latam tightening cycle is reaching its maturity, so some of that additional benefit from the rate of change is fading as well."

Among the last few major regional rate hikes expected by analysts, Chile is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate this month to 9.5% from 9%, a poll showed Friday.

Monetary tightening cycles in developed markets and a strong dollar have pinched EM currencies, with MSCI's Latam FX index .MILA00000CUS slipping into negative territory for five weeks out of the last six.

The dollar =USD rose 1% on Monday and hovered at two-decade highs on expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise rates.

Brazil's real BRL= led losses in Latam, down 1.7%. A local official from Brazil's leftist opposition was reportedly shot dead on Saturday by a federal prison guard shouting support for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

The currency of the region's largest economy is likely to remain volatile in the run-up to elections in October, especially as Bolsonaro trails in polls.

Meanwhile, Mexico's peso MXN= fell by 1.3% after Moody's on Friday cut the country's credit rating by one notch as it expects weak investment prospects and increased structural rigidities to constrain economic activity.

Elsewhere in the region, Argentina's new economy minister Silvina Batakis announced measures aimed at cutting the country's high fiscal deficit, pledging "order and balance" to tame inflation, falling markets and pressure on the peso ARS=.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 2.9%. Heavyweight Sao Paulo .BVSP shares .BVSP led losses, with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA dragging the most after the Brazilian airline released a downbeat second-quarter earnings preview.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

980.05

-1.95

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1982.70

-2.94

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98664.49

-1.62

Mexico IPC .MXX

47287.12

-0.62

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5085.14

-0.54

Argentina MerVal .MERV

102256.10

-3.395

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1345.99

-0.66

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3560

-1.64

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7800

-1.62

Chile peso CLP=CL

991.2

-1.83

Colombia peso COP=

4501.6

-2.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9287

-0.78

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

127.3700

-0.44

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

266

2.63

